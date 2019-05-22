Apple has sent out the media invitations for the WWDC 2019 keynote, which will take place on June 3. The keynote is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET, and takes place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

We're expecting to see previews of Apple's upcoming iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates, plus some additional information about Apple Card, TV+, and Apple Arcade, the company's recently announced subscription services that are not yet available. In past years, Apple has also unveiled new iterations of hardware, though, with the recent update to MacBook Pro, our speculations as to what will or won't be revealed are changing.

iMore will be on the ground and at the keynote to bring you the latest and greatest on Apple's next big software updates.