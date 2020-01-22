What you need to know
- The "1984" ad was a huge deal for Apple.
- It aired during the 1984 Superbowl.
- It was Steve Jobs and Apple all over.
Apple aired the now infamous "1984" Macintosh commercial 36 years ago today. January 22, 1984, was the day that a computer became a household name and the rest, as they so often say, is history.
You can catch the ad on YouTube and it's embedded below. The full transcript is also available via the Unofficial Apple Archive, if that's how you roll, too.
The ad was directed by Ridley Scott and created by advertising agency Chiat\Day. Its airing went on to become a watershed moment for Apple and advertising and it's often pointed to as one of the best ads ever made.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
President Trump at Davos: Apple has keys to the criminal mind!
Speaking to CNBC at Davos in Switzerland, President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Apple could and should do more to assist the government when it comes to encryption.
EA is pulling Tetris from the App Store because reasons
EA has confirmed that Tetris is being removed from the App Store. And you won't be able to play it after April, either.
Kids swap AirPods and use text-to-speech to "talk" in class
Ever wanted to feel old? See how these kids are using AirPods to avoid being caught "talking" to each other during class.
These Fitbit trackers have a masculine touch
Men like to exercise a certain way (just as women do) and there may be certain aspects of fitness that men like to track more than others. If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking for one to buy your guy, then these are your best choices!