1984 commercialSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • The "1984" ad was a huge deal for Apple.
  • It aired during the 1984 Superbowl.
  • It was Steve Jobs and Apple all over.

Apple aired the now infamous "1984" Macintosh commercial 36 years ago today. January 22, 1984, was the day that a computer became a household name and the rest, as they so often say, is history.

You can catch the ad on YouTube and it's embedded below. The full transcript is also available via the Unofficial Apple Archive, if that's how you roll, too.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

The ad was directed by Ridley Scott and created by advertising agency Chiat\Day. Its airing went on to become a watershed moment for Apple and advertising and it's often pointed to as one of the best ads ever made.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.