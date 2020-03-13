According to the report, that would put Apple strides ahead of its closest competitor Xiaomi, who shipped 12.8 million units for a 10.8% market share.

Apple led the market with 43.4 million units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2019 thanks to its refreshed AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch as well as its Beats products spanning multiple price points. However, as the company's products did well overall during the quarter, Apple Watch shipments declined 5.2% on year as the company experienced supply shortages.

Figures from IDC suggest Apple may have shipped more than 43.4 million units of wearables last quarter, giving it a massive 36.5% market share.

The only hiccup for Apple to note is the decline in Apple Watch shipments over the quarter caused by supply shortages. The figures would suggest that Apple's wearables growth year-on-year is over 119%, a massive increase in uptake. Whilst shipments figures don't directly reflect sales, they're a strong reflection of market trends as a whole.

Overall, the global wearables market grew 82.3%, proving the sector is still enjoying massive growth and shows no sign of letting up. Apple will be encouraged that its own growth is outstripping the market as a whole.

Across the whole year, Apple is purported to have shipped more than 106 million units in the market, up 121.7% from 2018, a phenomenal achievement.

According to the report, in 2019 around 50.7% of all shipments were headphones and earphones, 20% were wristbands and a further 27.5% were watches.