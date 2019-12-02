Apple is worth more than all the large-cap energy companies in the United States, according to a new report by the Financial Times (via Cult of Mac).

The report says that Apple's current market cap of almost $1.2 trillion eclipses that of the S&P 500 energy sector which is worth $1.02 trillion. That's on the back of a strong year for Apple shares which this month reached a new high of $267.84 each.

By contrast, things aren't going so well for energy companies at the moment.