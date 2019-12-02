What you need to know
- Apple is worth more than the US energy sector.
- Apple is valued at $1.2 trillion.
- The energy sector is valued at just $1.12 trillion.
Apple is worth more than all the large-cap energy companies in the United States, according to a new report by the Financial Times (via Cult of Mac).
The report says that Apple's current market cap of almost $1.2 trillion eclipses that of the S&P 500 energy sector which is worth $1.02 trillion. That's on the back of a strong year for Apple shares which this month reached a new high of $267.84 each.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
By contrast, things aren't going so well for energy companies at the moment.
Oil prices have failed to claw back the losses of the last quarter of 2018, and have mostly meandered around the $60-$70 a barrel range. Natural resources in general have been weighed down by concerns over slowing global economic growth, exacerbated by rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Apple's current strength is interesting given the relatively slow iPhone sales it's experienced in the last year. With products like AirPods and AirPods Pro helping to pick up the slack, and services proving lucrative, Apple continues to post strong numbers.
Totally awks: Siri disagreed with a BBC meteorologist on live TV
Sometimes Siri can be really, really useful. And sometimes you just wish it would go away and never rear its head again. Just like this weather presenter does.
EENA: Apple should consult with emergency services before tech calls 911
The EENA wants Apple and other tech manufacturers to reach out to emergency services before launching devices that can automatically dial 911. Apple Watch's Fall Detection is one example of such technology.
Apple Pay Express is now live for TfL rides in London
Paying for journeys in London just got easer with Transport for London enabling Apple Pay Express Mode. Now you can pay for travel without having to authenticate Apple ID, first.
Deck the trees with smart Christmas lights and get festive with it!
Christmas is almost upon us once again, so it's time to get festive! These smart Christmas lights will definitely get your entire house in the holiday spirit.