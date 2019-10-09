We're still refreshing the page and blinking in disbelief, but Apple really is selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller in its online Apple Store.

The controller can be used to play games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and is probably one of the best options if you want to have the ultimate gaming experiences. It'll cost $59.95 – as spotted by MacRumors – but that's pretty much the normal price no matter how you look at it. But while the controller is on the store at the moment, you can't yet order it. We'd expect that to change soon.