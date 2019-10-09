What you need to know
- Apple started selling the Xbox Wireless Controller.
- The controller can be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- Did you ever think this day would come?
We're still refreshing the page and blinking in disbelief, but Apple really is selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller in its online Apple Store.
The controller can be used to play games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and is probably one of the best options if you want to have the ultimate gaming experiences. It'll cost $59.95 – as spotted by MacRumors – but that's pretty much the normal price no matter how you look at it. But while the controller is on the store at the moment, you can't yet order it. We'd expect that to change soon.
Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Its Bluetooth connectivity lets you play your favorite games on an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The controller also offers up to twice the wireless range and the convenience of a 3.5mm stereo headset jack for connecting any compatible headset.
If you're going to make the best of Apple Arcade, a game controller is almost required at this point. Especially if you've been trying to play Apple TV games using the Siri Remote!
There are of course other options, too. There are plenty of third-party Bluetooth controllers to choose from but controllers like this and Sony's DualShock 4 are lightyears ahead of the rest.
