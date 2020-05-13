What you need to know
- The Apple Store app now works in Dark Mode.
- Support stretches across iPhone and iPad.
- Dark Mode was added to iOS in September 2019.
After months and months of waiting Apple has now brought Dark Mode to the Apple Store app on both iPhone and iPad. Apple wanted third-party developers to do the same thing in September 2019. It's now May 2020.
Apple's release notes don't tell us a great deal about what else went into the update beyond the obligatory bug fixes and "enhancements".
- Browse, buy and explore in Dark Mode, a dramatic new look that seamlessly integrates into the app
- Various bug fixes and enhancements
The new update is available for download from the App Store for free, now.
Apple first added Dark Mode to iPhone and iPad in September of 2019 amid other changes in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Developers have been steadily adding support for the feature ever since and few would have expected it to take quite this long for Apple to get around to its own Apple Store app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The iPhone 12 Flip is the hottest foldable ever and it isn't even real
A foldable iPhone is something that's almost inevitable at this point and if it's anything like this, it'll be amazing.
Here are all the game events to check out in place of E3 this year
E3 2020 isn't happening but plenty of other events are taking place, showing new games, next-generation tech and more. Here are all the game events to check out in place of E3 this year.
AirPods have dominated television in the quarantine era
It doesn't matter what you watch on television right now, the stay-at-home broadcasters have one very clear brand for sounding great on TV.
These are the best smart lights for gaming
Smart lights aren't just for the living room. They can also be used to amp up your gaming setup, whether you want to make your desk flashier or lights that react to the game you're playing. Here are some of our favorite options.