  • The Apple Store app now works in Dark Mode.
  • Support stretches across iPhone and iPad.
  • Dark Mode was added to iOS in September 2019.

After months and months of waiting Apple has now brought Dark Mode to the Apple Store app on both iPhone and iPad. Apple wanted third-party developers to do the same thing in September 2019. It's now May 2020.

Apple's release notes don't tell us a great deal about what else went into the update beyond the obligatory bug fixes and "enhancements".

  • Browse, buy and explore in Dark Mode, a dramatic new look that seamlessly integrates into the app
  • Various bug fixes and enhancements

The new update is available for download from the App Store for free, now.

Apple first added Dark Mode to iPhone and iPad in September of 2019 amid other changes in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Developers have been steadily adding support for the feature ever since and few would have expected it to take quite this long for Apple to get around to its own Apple Store app.

