What you need to know
- Apple Stores across Australia are now open again.
- They've been closed for weeks due to coronavirus.
- All stores require customers wear masks and undergo temperature checks.
Apple stores across Australia are now open once more, with just one remaining closed. Those that are open are allowing a limited number of people into the store at once to ensure social distancing is still observed.
Face masks were the order of the day as Twitter lit up with people sharing photos and videos of Australian Apple Stores opening for the first time in weeks. Stores are also using non-contact thermometers to check the temperature of people before they enter to ensure they aren't carrying coronavirus.
FIRST GLIMSPE inside Apple Store finally open in Chadstone. #COVID19Aus @Apple @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/zAtwTqoyn6— Sophia (@Sophia_express) May 7, 2020
Australia joins Greater China, Austria, and South Korea in having its Apple Stores back up and running with Apple feeling that those countries have the virus under control sufficiently to be able to run a retail business without putting customers and team members at undue risk. It's likely to be some time before the same can be said about other large Apple markets like the United States and UK.
Customers lining up for temperature checks for the reopening of Apple Robina. @7NewsBrisbane @7NewsGoldCoast pic.twitter.com/Xaru3SYfIG— Carly Madsen (@Carly_Madsen) May 7, 2020
The new Sonos Arc has Dolby Atmos, arrives June 10 for $799
The Sonos Arc promises to be a big upgrade for home theater enthusiasts who love their Playbar but require more modern connectivity and audio standards from their TVs.
Apple's $699 Mac Pro wheels get the same unboxing treatment as an iPhone
Apple's $699 wheels cost as much as an iPhone 11. And the box is just as great.
Apple releases support documents for crackling AirPods Pro
Apple has released two new support documents for its AirPods Pro.
Your iPhone 11 Pro will love these screen protectors!
The screen on your new iPhone is very expensive to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector