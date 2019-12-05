Apple has announced that its Sydney store will close on January 5 whilst Apple makes "creative updates" to the store.

The store, on George Street in the city, is Australia's oldest Apple Store. The two closest stores in the meantime will be Apple Bondi and Apple Broadway.

As 9to5Mac notes, the store is likely being closed so that Apple can add a Forum and a video wall for its Today at Apple sessions. It is also purported that the store is going to remove its Genius Bar in favor of a more "relaxed" layout.

Other additions to the renovative work could include trees and Avenues to replace shelving. The report suggests that it is likely the works will take several months, however there is no specified date for a reopening.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.