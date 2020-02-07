What you need to know
- Developers can now send special builds of apps directly to schools.
- The apps won't need to be available via the App Store.
Everything will be handled via Apple School Manager.
Developers can find out more on Apple's website.
Apple has told developers that they can now share private and customized versions of their apps directly with schools. A new post to Apple's developer web site outlined the development.
According to Apple developers will be able to have schools buy customized versions of apps at volume if they have been configured correctly in App Store Connect.
You can now meet the unique needs of educational institutions by privately offering apps you've customized just for them. Organizations that you identify in App Store Connect will see the app and be able to purchase it in volume on Apple School Manager, a service that lets educational institutions buy content, configure automatic device enrollment, and create accounts for students and staff. Educational institutions can also use this feature to distribute proprietary apps for internal use.
There's a ton more information available to developers on Apple's developer portal for anyone who has an app that is focused on education.
