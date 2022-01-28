What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is in the running for four Producers Guild Awards.
- TV shows The Morning Show and Ted Lasso have been nominated.
- Movies Come From Away and CODA are in the running for awards.
Apple TV+ continues to pick up a seemingly never-ending supply of awards nominations with the latest being for no fewer than four Producers Guild Awards.
The awards, which will see winners announced during a ceremony on Saturday, March 19, 2022, cover two Apple TV+ shows and two movies with some very familiar names involved.
The nominations are:
Motion Pictures
- "CODA" – Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- "Come From Away" – Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Television Programs
- "The Morning Show" – Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama
- "Ted Lasso" – Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy
The news comes hot on the heels of yet more awards nominations including SAGSAG Awards as well as ASC and CAS Awards.
If you've yet to check out any of these nominees now might be a good time to but that right!
Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and a free trial is also available. The streaming service is also part of the excellent Apple One bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy any of Apple TV+'s hit shows and movies in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
