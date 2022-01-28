Apple TV+ continues to pick up a seemingly never-ending supply of awards nominations with the latest being for no fewer than four Producers Guild Awards.

The awards, which will see winners announced during a ceremony on Saturday, March 19, 2022, cover two Apple TV+ shows and two movies with some very familiar names involved.

The nominations are: Motion Pictures "CODA" – Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

"Come From Away" – Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures Television Programs "The Morning Show" – Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

"Ted Lasso" – Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

The news comes hot on the heels of yet more awards nominations including SAGSAG Awards as well as ASC and CAS Awards.

If you've yet to check out any of these nominees now might be a good time to but that right!

Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and a free trial is also available. The streaming service is also part of the excellent Apple One bundle, too.

