What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has been nominated for five American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) awards.
- Four Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations have been picked up.
- Two Music City Film Critics' Association (MCFCA) wins are in the bag.
Apple TV+ continues its awards run with a further nine nominations while it has also been confirmed to have an additional two wins under its belt, too.
The first of those nominations come courtesy of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) which has offered up a five-nomination haul right out of the gate.
Nominations, as spied by Screentimes, include:
- Feature Film - Bruno Delbonnel "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
- Motion Picture, Limited Series or Pilot Made for Television - Steve Annis 'The Emperor's Peace' "Foundation"
- Episode of a Half-Hour Series Television - Marshall Adams ASC '2:00' "Servant"
- Episode of a Half-Hour Series Television - Michael Berlucchi 'Backstory!' "Mythic Quest"
- Episode of a Half-Hour Series Television - Paula Huidobro 'Let's Get Together' "Physical"
Next up is the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) with four nominations for various Apple TV+ shows including the popular Mythic Quest.
- Motion Picture Documentary - Julian Henao Mesa, Leslie Shatz "The Velvet Underground"
- Television Series One Hour - William B. Kaplan CAS, Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS, Jason "Frenchie" Gaya, Carter Burwell, Brian Smith, James Howe 'My Least Favourite Year' "The Morning Show"
- Television Series Half Hour - David Lascelles AMPS, Ryan Kennedy, Sean Byrne CAS, Brent Findley CAS MPSE, Jamison Rabbe, Arno Stephanie CAS MPSE 'Rainbow' "Ted Lasso"
- Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials - Jae Kim, Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS, Jason "Frenchie" Gaya, Aron Forbes, Jeffrey Roy CAS, Shawn Kennelly "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry"
Finally, the excellent CODA is among the winners awarded by the Music City Film Critics' Association (MCFCA).
- Best Young Actress - Emilia Jones "CODA"
- Best Cinematography - Bruno Delbonnel "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
All of these are well worth a shout as potential winners and it's great to see CODA pick up another win, too. Apple has already picked up more than a few nominations over the last week alone and who would bet against more coming down the road?
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
