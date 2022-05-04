Those numbers had Apple TV+ show Severance sitting in second spot just behind the return of Better Call Saul to Netflix . The new Slow Horses found itself in fifth spot. The remaining shows included Yellowstone in third and Disney+ show Moonknight in fourth place.

While Slow Horses is a relatively new show and should perhaps be expected to sit high on the list thanks to its all-star cast that includes Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, Severance had already seen its first season come to a conclusion early in the month — April 8, to be precise. That season finale did cause quite the stir online though, perhaps allowing Apple TV+ to ride a wave of free publicity for a show that has already been signed for a second installment.

Both shows are big winners among Apple TV+ subscribers and are easily among the best currently available to stream, no matter the platform. The fact that Apple TV+ is a bargain at $4.99 per month is just a bonus, especially as other streaming services seem to be getting more expensive. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making it better value still.