What you need to know
- Severance and Slow Horses were among the top five most-streamed shows of April.
- Netflix show Better Call Saul was the most-streamed show of the month.
Apple TV+ had two of the top five most-streamed television shows last month, according to new numbers shared by JustWatch.
Those numbers had Apple TV+ show Severance sitting in second spot just behind the return of Better Call Saul to Netflix. The new Slow Horses found itself in fifth spot. The remaining shows included Yellowstone in third and Disney+ show Moonknight in fourth place.
While Slow Horses is a relatively new show and should perhaps be expected to sit high on the list thanks to its all-star cast that includes Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, Severance had already seen its first season come to a conclusion early in the month — April 8, to be precise. That season finale did cause quite the stir online though, perhaps allowing Apple TV+ to ride a wave of free publicity for a show that has already been signed for a second installment.
Both shows are big winners among Apple TV+ subscribers and are easily among the best currently available to stream, no matter the platform. The fact that Apple TV+ is a bargain at $4.99 per month is just a bonus, especially as other streaming services seem to be getting more expensive. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making it better value still.
If you want to enjoy Severance, Slow Horses, and the rest of Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Dastardly PayPal behind the EU looking into Apple's control of NFC payments
Online payments company PayPal was reportedly behind the European Commission's (EC) decision to take a closer look at how Apple locks down NFC payments on its iPhone hardware.
Apple shows how the people behind Star Wars create iconic sounds using Macs
Today is May 4th, but to people around the world, it's better known as Star Wars Day. And the people behind the movies use Macs to make some of the most recognizable sounds at the movies.
Betas never stop: The fourth beta for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The fourth beta of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Enjoy some screen time outdoors with the best outdoor projector screens
Spending time outdoors is great, but spending time outdoors while still keeping up with your favorite shows and movies is even better! Here are the best outdoor projector screens that can help bring screen time to the great outdoors.