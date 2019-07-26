CBS All Access appears to be making its long-anticipated debut on Apple TV Channels as early as next week. The feature, which was introduced at Apple's March event, lets users subscribe to third-party channels without needing to download the app and access all of the content on demand.

First spotted by 9to5Mac, the CBS All Access Twitter account revealed that the app would be making its way to Apple TV Channels beginning on July 29. That tweet has since been deleted, so the account may have spoken out of term, but it at least confirms that CBS All Access is on its way to Apple TV Channels very soon, possibly as soon as next week.

This would continue to boost the channel offerings of the feature on Apple TV. Among the benefits its offers is a seamless account integration through Apple. No need to make separate account for each service or channel.

As for the billing, the remains a bit murkier. CBS All Access costs $9.99 per month. It's still unknown if Apple will be in charge of the billing or if you'll do the process through CBS.

