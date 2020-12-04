Apple Tv Plus Extended Trial Email HeroSource: Apple TV+

  • Apple Originals are being celebrated in a new YouTube ad.

Apple TV+ has shared a new ad to YouTube with Apple Originals the focus this time around. Rather than showing off any one particular show, this ad shows some of Apple's most popular shows – and they're all Apple Originals.

Shows like The Morning Show, Defending Jacob, and For All Mankind get screen time alongside the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound.

Check it out.

More than Originals. Apple Originals. Watch For All Mankind, Servant, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Defending Jacob, Greyhound, and all Apple Originals exclusively on Apple TV+.

All of these shows and more are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. The service costs $4.99 per month but can also be picked up as part of an Apple One bundle, too.

