What you need to know
- Apple Originals are being celebrated in a new YouTube ad.
Apple TV+ has shared a new ad to YouTube with Apple Originals the focus this time around. Rather than showing off any one particular show, this ad shows some of Apple's most popular shows – and they're all Apple Originals.
Shows like The Morning Show, Defending Jacob, and For All Mankind get screen time alongside the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound.
Check it out.
More than Originals. Apple Originals. Watch For All Mankind, Servant, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Defending Jacob, Greyhound, and all Apple Originals exclusively on Apple TV+.
All of these shows and more are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. The service costs $4.99 per month but can also be picked up as part of an Apple One bundle, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Razer's Hammerhead Pro earbuds are AirPods Pro for gamers
Razer is best known as a gaming brand, but it's been moving into more regular lifestyle products lately. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are the brand's answer to AirPods Pro, so how does it hold up?
Review: DJI's Pocket 2 is my perfect external camera
With the Pocket 2, you can head for the hills and leave your SLR camera behind, while still capturing high-quality video and photos.
OmniFocus 3.11 for Mac brings iOS widgets to macOS Big Sur
Now you can see your tasks from Notification Center without having to open OmniFocus.
Keep your hands free and your eyes on the road with a magnetic car mount!
While texting and driving is dangerous, navigating your way around town is essential. Make sure you do it safely by getting a car mount and there's likely no easier car mount solution for your phone than a magnetic mount. These are the best of the best!