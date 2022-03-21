What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new lyric video for Central Park.
- The Big Stink song is the latest to get the lyric video treatment.
Apple TV+ has shared a new lyric video for the popular family show Central Park. You can now sing along to the Big Stink song from the show and follow along as the words appear on-screen.
Apple TV+ often shares these handy lyric videos that cover some of the show's best songs and then give us all the words to sing along with. It's like Apple TV+ show karaoke!
"Central Park" is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.
This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.
The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.
Central Park is just one of the many great shows on Apple TV+ and it's also one that the whole family can watch together. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription, however, which runs $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well, making for great value — especially if you're already using Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other Apple services.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The iPhone mini could continue on in the iPhone SE
Apple has something special with the iPhone mini and abandoning it this early would be a mistake.
You can't install your own SSD into a Mac Studio despite there being slots
Following the discovery of internal slots that could be used to expand Mac Studio storage, one YouTuber has confirmed that you can't actually install your own SSD and have it work.
Report: Apple's refreshed M2-powered MacBook Air is still a few months out
Apple is heavily rumored to have a refreshed and redesigned MacBook Air in the works and while we originally expected it to arrive in the first half of this year, we're now being told that isn't happening. Look to the second half of 2022 instead, we're told.
Keep your hands free and your eyes on the road with a magnetic car mount!
While texting and driving are dangerous, navigating your way around town is essential. Make sure you do it safely by getting a car mount and there's likely no easier car mount solution for your phone than a magnetic mount. These are the best of the best!