What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced an all-new Mother's Day special dubbed To Mom (And Dad), With Love.
- The new special will premiere on May 6.
Apple TV+ has today shared a trailer for the Mother's Day special To Mom (And Dad), With Love that will premiere on May 6.
The new Snoopy outing is based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and will be another Apple TV+ project to include all the Peanuts gang.
"To Mom (And Dad), With Love" is a sweet Mother's Day celebration of friendship and family featuring the beloved Peanuts gang. While the other kids are excited to celebrate the special day, for Peppermint Patty it's just a reminder that she didn't grow up with a mom. With her good friend Marcie by her side, she soon realizes that real families come in all shapes and sizes, and that Mother's Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an epic adventure to find Woodstock's long-lost mom.
This is just the latest in a long line of Apple TV+ shows and movies aimed at kids and families that help make the streaming service some of the best value in town. Priced at just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is a great way to keep the whole family entertained — with shows like For All Mankind, Severance, and Slow Horses keeping parents happy when the kids are in bed. Before then though, it's all Peanuts, all the time!
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ and other streaming services like Netflix in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything with an internet connection including game consoles and more.
