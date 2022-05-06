What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed three more stars for the upcoming show The Last Thing He Told Me.
- Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Aisha Tyler are already on board.
- Geoff Stults, Augusto Aguilera, and John Harlan have all now signed on.
Upcoming Apple TV+ show The Last Thing He Told Me has reportedly signed three new cast members to join the already on board Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Aisha Tyler.
Variety reports that three new stars are now part of the project with Geoff Stults, Augusto Aguilera, and John Harlan all signing on for the project — a project that's based on the Larua Dave book of the same name.
The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband Owen (Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.
The report says that "Stults stars as Jake, Hannah's ex-fiancé. Harlan Kim stars as Bobby, Bailey's longtime high school boyfriend. Aguilera stars as Grady, a US Marshall investigating Owen's disappearance." There is still no word on when the show will land on our TV screens, however.
Apple TV+ continues to sign new shows and talent as it works to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+. It already has one advantage, however. Priced at $4.99 per month Apple TV+ is some of the best value around and it's even better when you take advantage of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy The Last Thing He Told Me in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Otherwise, Apple TV+ shows can be watched on anything from game consoles to streaming sticks and everything in between.
