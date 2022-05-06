Upcoming Apple TV+ show The Last Thing He Told Me has reportedly signed three new cast members to join the already on board Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Aisha Tyler.

Variety reports that three new stars are now part of the project with Geoff Stults, Augusto Aguilera, and John Harlan all signing on for the project — a project that's based on the Larua Dave book of the same name.

The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband Owen (Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.

The report says that "Stults stars as Jake, Hannah's ex-fiancé. Harlan Kim stars as Bobby, Bailey's longtime high school boyfriend. Aguilera stars as Grady, a US Marshall investigating Owen's disappearance." There is still no word on when the show will land on our TV screens, however.

Apple TV+ continues to sign new shows and talent as it works to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

