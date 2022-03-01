Apple TV+ has announced the signing of a new series called Metropolis that's based on the science fiction movie of the same name.

Metropolis will join a growing collection of sci-fi Apple TV+ shows and will be written and directed by Sam Esmail of Mr. Robot fame, Apple confirmed.

The series will be written and directed in its entirety by Esmail, who also serves as showrunner. It will be executive produced by Esmail via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the studio.

The original Metropolis was directed by Fritz Lang and was a hit back in 1927. The story is set in a "futuristic urban dystopia and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city master, and Maria, a saintly figure to the workers, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classes in their city and bring the workers together with Joh Fredersen, the city master," according to Deadline. The movie was silent — something that just highlights the contrast between the original and what will surely be a big-budget Apple TV+ TV show.

We don't yet know when Metropolis will be available to watch but we do know that you will need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch it. Priced at $4.99 per month some might argue that Apple TV+ is the best value you will find in the world of video streaming right now. It would be hard to disagree in a world where Netflix and Disney + cost considerably more.

If you want to enjoy Metropolis in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.