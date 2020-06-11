Apple has unveiled the lineup for its "biggest-ever" WWDC conference, starting June 22 at 10 am PDT.

In a press release Apple stated:

Now in its 31st year, WWDC20 will be the biggest WWDC to date, bringing together the global Apple developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented, virtual way, from June 22 to 26. Apple today shared the WWDC20 lineup, including keynote and Platforms State of the Union timing, and information on how developers can learn about the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and engage with Apple engineers.

At 10 am PDT on June 22 there'll be a Special Event Keynote from Apple:

Discover exciting new innovations and updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will stream directly from Apple Park via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, and will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream. For viewers in China, the keynote will also stream on Tencent, iQIYI, Bilibili, and Youku.

Later that day will be customary Platforms state of the union, where Apple takes a deep dive into all the latest advances for iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

From June 23-6 there'll be 100+ engineering sessions, teaching developers how to build the next generation of apps. Videos for these will be posted at 10 am PDT each day, and be made available through the Apple Developer app and the website.

On June 18, Apple will introduce all-new Developer Forums, the release states:

The all-new Apple Developer Forums will connect the developer community with more than 1,000 Apple engineers to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. Starting the first day of WWDC, anyone can search and view the forum discussions to follow along, and Apple Developer Program members will be able to post their own questions and learn directly from Apple experts.

Alongside the engineering sessions, there'll also be 1-on-1 developer labs by appointment, where developers can request sessions with engineers for one-on-one technical guidance and implementation of new features.

Apple will also announce the finalists of the Swift Student Challenge on June 16, and developers are encouraged to download the Apple Developer app before June 22.

You can read the full announcement here.