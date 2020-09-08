Apple has today announced changes to its coding curriculum and education resources in Canada.

In a press release the company stated:

Apple today announced a new set of tools to help educators teach coding to students from grade school to college. In addition to significant enhancements to the Everyone Can Code and Develop in Swift resources, Apple is also starting a new professional learning course for Develop in Swift, available to educators at no cost. The course is designed to supplement the need for computer science educators in Canada, and helps instructors of all skill levels build foundational knowledge to teach app development with Swift. In addition, with many institutions expecting they will have to adapt learning environments during the upcoming school year, Apple is adding resources for educators and parents to help ensure they have the tools they need to help students learn and grow from anywhere.

Apple has enhanced its Everyone Can Code and Develop in Swift resources. Develop in Swift has been completely redesigned based on input from educators, and includes four new books in the series coming this fall.

Apple has also released the next set of books for Everyone Can Code, now available free in Apple Books.

Apple has also announced a new free course for educators:

In an effort to help, Apple is offering a new, free online professional learning course for educators. Taught by Apple experts, the course will help instructors with all levels of ability acquire the skills they need to teach Swift and Xcode, making this an ideal introductory course for teaching the Develop in Swift resource. Interested educators can sign up today to participate in the course, which is available now through the Canvas Learning Management System.

You can read the full announcement here.