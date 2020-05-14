What you need to know
- Apple has updated its COVID-19 app.
- The update brings new information to healthcare workers.
- It also provides best practices for quarantining yourself after potential exposure.
Today, Apple has released another update for its COVID-19 app. The update includes bug fixes and performance improvements as well as some updates to its existing information and some new pieces of data.
The company has updated its recommendations for healthcare workers in order to align with the latest guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control. It has also added more information for those who may be pregnant or caring for a newborn.
The update also includes some best practices for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to go into quarantine. The new updates are detailed in the release notes of version 3.1:
This update includes bug fixes and improvements, including: • Updated recommendations for healthcare workers to align with CDC guidelines • Best practices for quarantining if you may have been exposed to COVID-19 • Additional information for pregnancy and newborns
The company has also updated its COVID-19 website, which serves as a way for people to get the same information from the app without having to download one to their phone.
" The COVID-19 app has up-to-date information from trusted sources about the coronavirus disease that is impacting people across the world. It has a screening tool so you can find out what you should do now for yourself or for a loved one. And it gives you access to resources you may need to feel supported and informed."
You can download the COVID-19 app from the App Store or visit the website.
