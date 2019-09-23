Apple has rolled out an update today for its beta testing app TestFlight that will add support for Dark Mode. The new darker interface will work with iOS 13's automatic system-wide Dark Mode making it easier on the eyes.

Since the release of iOS 13 last Thursday, app makers have been busy adding support for Dark Mode in the days since. Apple added support for almost every app with TestFlight being one of the last holdouts.

TestFlight is an app available for developers that lets them test out beta versions of their apps on iOS.

You can activate Dark Mode for the TestFlight app or set it to turn dark when the system-wide iOS 13 Dark Mode is turned on.

The TestFlight update is now rolling out to all users.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.