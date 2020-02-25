Apple Store 5th Ave in NYCSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is holding its annual shareholder meeting tomorrow.
  • It's started informing attendees of coronavirus risks.
  • Anyone having visited China in February has been asked to follow a 14-day quarantine before attending.

Tomorrow is Apple's annual shareholder meeting and the company has started to inform those who are attending about the potential risks from coronavirus.

The news was first shared by Sean Montgomery on Twitter and he joked that perhaps coronavirus infection should be covered by AppleCare+.

Apple is requesting that anyone who has visited China in February ensures that they have completed a 14-day quarantine before they attend the shareholder meeting. The company says that it comes after taking "official guidance on COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working in close consultation with public health experts".

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Apple knows as well as anyone the impact coronavirus can have. It closed its Chinese Apple Stores over coronavirus concerns, with part supplier Foxconn still trying to recover following the closure of its facilities in the region. Only now is Apple returning to something close to business as usual in China.