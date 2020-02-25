What you need to know
- Apple is holding its annual shareholder meeting tomorrow.
- It's started informing attendees of coronavirus risks.
- Anyone having visited China in February has been asked to follow a 14-day quarantine before attending.
Tomorrow is Apple's annual shareholder meeting and the company has started to inform those who are attending about the potential risks from coronavirus.
The news was first shared by Sean Montgomery on Twitter and he joked that perhaps coronavirus infection should be covered by AppleCare+.
I’m supposed to go to the Apple shareholder meeting tomorrow. If I somehow contract Coronavirus, is that covered under AppleCare? pic.twitter.com/ZdF4qCkfmG— Sean Montgomery (@gomery) February 25, 2020
Apple is requesting that anyone who has visited China in February ensures that they have completed a 14-day quarantine before they attend the shareholder meeting. The company says that it comes after taking "official guidance on COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working in close consultation with public health experts".
Apple knows as well as anyone the impact coronavirus can have. It closed its Chinese Apple Stores over coronavirus concerns, with part supplier Foxconn still trying to recover following the closure of its facilities in the region. Only now is Apple returning to something close to business as usual in China.
