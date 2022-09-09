Apple Watch Bands: The current collection

By Bryan M Wolfe
published

The fall lineup of official Apple Watch bands is here.

Apple Watch band collection, fall 2022
(Image credit: Apple)

The fall 2022 Apple Watch bands collection is finally here. For the first time, there's an Apple Watch Ultra, which sports a 49mm display. It sits alongside the traditional Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2. 

The following Apple Watch bands (opens in new tab) are the newest official bands available through Apple and sometimes third-party retailers. These are only the new bands that are available. The entire collection is more extensive.

Apple Watch Ultra bands

Apple Watch Ultra bands

(Image credit: Apple)

As Apple introduces the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, it has released three new band types: the $99 Alpine, Trail, and Ocean. These bands only work with 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm Apple Watch versions. 

Alpine: Orange, Starlight, and Green44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only$99
Trail: Yellow/Beige, Blue/Gray, and Black Gray44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only$99
Ocean: Yellow, White, and Midnight44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only$99

Solo Loop

Apple Watch Solo Loop

(Image credit: Apple)

The Solo Loop is available exclusively through Apple retail in various band sizes. 

As Apple explains, "The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are only compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The 40mm and 41mm cases work with band sizes 1–9; the 44mm and 45mm cases works with band sizes 1–12."

There are five new Solo Loop bands this time around, including:

Succulent$49
Sunglow$49
Starlight$49
Midnight$49
Storm Blue$49

Braided Solo Loop

Apple Watch braided bands

(Image credit: Apple)

Like the Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, the Braided Solo Loop is only available through Apple and requires a band measurement. 

As Apple explains, "The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are only compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The 40mm and 41mm cases work with band sizes 1–9; the 44mm and 45mm cases works with band sizes 1–12."

Three new Braided Solo Loop bands have arrived this season, including:

Rainforest$99
Slate Blue$99
Beige$99

Sport Band

Apple Watch Sport Bands

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the original Apple Watch bands, the Sport Band is offered in two sizes of bands: S/M and M/L. 

Per Apple: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."

There are three new bands this season: 

Elderberry$49
Slate Blue$49
Succulent$49

Sport Loop

Apple Watch loop

(Image credit: Apple)

Another oldie, the form-fitting Sport Loop band is offered in the same size, regardless of Apple Watch. 

Apple explains: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."

There are five new Sport Loop bands:

Storm Blue$49
Starlight$49
Elderberry$49
Midnight$49
PRODUCT(RED)$49

Nike Sport Band

Nike Sport Bands

(Image credit: Apple)

This season, Apple's introducing four new $49 Nike Sport Bands. These come with either an S/M or M/L band. 

For fall, Apple's introducing four new Nike Sport Bands, such as: 

Bright Crimson/Gym Red$49
Olive Grey/Black$49
Black/Black$49
Summit White/Black$49

Nike Sport Loop

Nike Sport Loop

(Image credit: Apple)

If you don't like the regular Sport Loop, there's Nike's version. We've got four new bands for fall, including: 

Game Royal/Midnight Navy$49
Summit White/Black$49
Sequoia/Pure Platinum$49
Black/Summit White$49

Apple Watch leather bands

(Image credit: Apple)

Iconic is a great way to describe the Leather bands for Apple Watch. These $99 accessories offer S/M and M/L band sizes. 

According to Apple: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."

There are only two new ones for fall:

Umber$99
Ink$99

Modern Buckle

Apple Watch bands modern buckle

(Image credit: Apple)

Only available for the 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm Apple Watch, the Modern Buckle is also iconic and priced at $149. The three new options for this fall include: 

Umber$149
Ink$149
Azure$149

Hermès

Apple Watch Hermès bands

(Image credit: Apple)

There are 19 new Hermès bands available from Apple this fall. Yes, 19. These comes in various styles and price points. 

Rose Texas/Rouge Piment Jumping Single Tour38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$319
Rouge Sellier/Bleu Saphir Jumping Single Tour 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$319
Noir Swift Leather Gourmette Metal Double Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$849
Noir Swift Leather Gourmette Double Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$849
Cuivre Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$449
Bleu de France Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$449
Gold Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$449
Gris Meyer Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$449
Vert Rousseau Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour
38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$489
Béton Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour
38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$489
Rose Texas Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour
38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$489
Orange Swift Leather Single Tour
All Watches (less Ultra)$339
Navy Swift Leather Single Tour
All Watches (less Ultra)$339
Vert Rousseau Swift Leather Single Tour
42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$339
Rose Texas Swift Leather Single Tour
38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$339
Noir Swift Leather Single Tour
38mm, 40mm, and 41mm$339
Noir Swift Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle
42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$539
Ebène Barénia Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle
42mm, 44mm, and 45mm$539

Dress up your Apple Watch with some color

Each fall, Apple tends to release a lot of new Apple Watch bands (opens in new tab). For 2022, this rule has been dutifully followed.

If you're looking for Apple Watch bands not made by Apple, consider the best Apple Watch bands. If you're considering a new Apple Watch, we've got pages up for the Apple Watch Series 8, including the Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra, we've got that covered too

Bryan M Wolfe
Bryan M Wolfe
Staff Writer

Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.