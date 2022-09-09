Apple Watch Bands: The current collection

The fall 2022 Apple Watch bands collection is finally here. For the first time, there's an Apple Watch Ultra, which sports a 49mm display. It sits alongside the traditional Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2.

The following Apple Watch bands are the newest official bands available through Apple and sometimes third-party retailers. These are only the new bands that are available. The entire collection is more extensive.

Apple Watch Ultra bands

As Apple introduces the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, it has released three new band types: the $99 Alpine, Trail, and Ocean. These bands only work with 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm Apple Watch versions.

Alpine: Orange, Starlight, and Green 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only $99 Trail: Yellow/Beige, Blue/Gray, and Black Gray 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only $99 Ocean: Yellow, White, and Midnight 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only $99

Solo Loop

The Solo Loop is available exclusively through Apple retail in various band sizes.

As Apple explains, "The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are only compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The 40mm and 41mm cases work with band sizes 1–9; the 44mm and 45mm cases works with band sizes 1–12."

There are five new Solo Loop bands this time around, including:

Succulent $49 Sunglow $49 Starlight $49 Midnight $49 Storm Blue $49

Braided Solo Loop

Like the Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, the Braided Solo Loop is only available through Apple and requires a band measurement.

Three new Braided Solo Loop bands have arrived this season, including:

Rainforest $99 Slate Blue $99 Beige $99

Sport Band

One of the original Apple Watch bands, the Sport Band is offered in two sizes of bands: S/M and M/L.

Per Apple: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."

There are three new bands this season:

Elderberry $49 Slate Blue $49 Succulent $49

Sport Loop

Another oldie, the form-fitting Sport Loop band is offered in the same size, regardless of Apple Watch.

There are five new Sport Loop bands:

Storm Blue $49 Starlight $49 Elderberry $49 Midnight $49 PRODUCT(RED) $49

Nike Sport Band

This season, Apple's introducing four new $49 Nike Sport Bands. These come with either an S/M or M/L band.

For fall, Apple's introducing four new Nike Sport Bands, such as:

Bright Crimson/Gym Red $49 Olive Grey/Black $49 Black/Black $49 Summit White/Black $49

Nike Sport Loop

If you don't like the regular Sport Loop, there's Nike's version. We've got four new bands for fall, including:

Game Royal/Midnight Navy $49 Summit White/Black $49 Sequoia/Pure Platinum $49 Black/Summit White $49

Leather Link

Iconic is a great way to describe the Leather bands for Apple Watch. These $99 accessories offer S/M and M/L band sizes.

According to Apple: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."

There are only two new ones for fall:

Umber $99 Ink $99

Modern Buckle

Only available for the 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm Apple Watch, the Modern Buckle is also iconic and priced at $149. The three new options for this fall include:

Umber $149 Ink $149 Azure $149

Hermès

There are 19 new Hermès bands available from Apple this fall. Yes, 19. These comes in various styles and price points.

Rose Texas/Rouge Piment Jumping Single Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $319 Rouge Sellier/Bleu Saphir Jumping Single Tour 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $319 Noir Swift Leather Gourmette Metal Double Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $849 Noir Swift Leather Gourmette Double Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $849 Cuivre Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $449 Bleu de France Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $449 Gold Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $449 Gris Meyer Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $449 Vert Rousseau Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $489 Béton Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $489 Rose Texas Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $489 Orange Swift Leather Single Tour All Watches (less Ultra) $339 Navy Swift Leather Single Tour All Watches (less Ultra) $339 Vert Rousseau Swift Leather Single Tour 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $339 Rose Texas Swift Leather Single Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $339 Noir Swift Leather Single Tour 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm $339 Noir Swift Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $539 Ebène Barénia Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm $539

Dress up your Apple Watch with some color

Each fall, Apple tends to release a lot of new Apple Watch bands. For 2022, this rule has been dutifully followed.

