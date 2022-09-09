Apple Watch Bands: The current collection
The fall lineup of official Apple Watch bands is here.
The fall 2022 Apple Watch bands collection is finally here. For the first time, there's an Apple Watch Ultra, which sports a 49mm display. It sits alongside the traditional Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2.
The following Apple Watch bands are the newest official bands available through Apple and sometimes third-party retailers. These are only the new bands that are available. The entire collection is more extensive.
Apple Watch Ultra bands
As Apple introduces the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, it has released three new band types: the $99 Alpine, Trail, and Ocean. These bands only work with 44mm, 45mm, and 49mm Apple Watch versions.
|Alpine: Orange, Starlight, and Green
|44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only
|$99
|Trail: Yellow/Beige, Blue/Gray, and Black Gray
|44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only
|$99
|Ocean: Yellow, White, and Midnight
|44mm, 45mm, and 49mm only
|$99
Solo Loop
The Solo Loop is available exclusively through Apple retail in various band sizes.
As Apple explains, "The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are only compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The 40mm and 41mm cases work with band sizes 1–9; the 44mm and 45mm cases works with band sizes 1–12."
There are five new Solo Loop bands this time around, including:
|Succulent
|$49
|Sunglow
|$49
|Starlight
|$49
|Midnight
|$49
|Storm Blue
|$49
Braided Solo Loop
Like the Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, the Braided Solo Loop is only available through Apple and requires a band measurement.
As Apple explains, "The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands are only compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The 40mm and 41mm cases work with band sizes 1–9; the 44mm and 45mm cases works with band sizes 1–12."
Three new Braided Solo Loop bands have arrived this season, including:
|Rainforest
|$99
|Slate Blue
|$99
|Beige
|$99
Sport Band
One of the original Apple Watch bands, the Sport Band is offered in two sizes of bands: S/M and M/L.
Per Apple: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."
There are three new bands this season:
|Elderberry
|$49
|Slate Blue
|$49
|Succulent
|$49
Sport Loop
Another oldie, the form-fitting Sport Loop band is offered in the same size, regardless of Apple Watch.
Apple explains: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."
There are five new Sport Loop bands:
|Storm Blue
|$49
|Starlight
|$49
|Elderberry
|$49
|Midnight
|$49
|PRODUCT(RED)
|$49
Nike Sport Band
This season, Apple's introducing four new $49 Nike Sport Bands. These come with either an S/M or M/L band.
For fall, Apple's introducing four new Nike Sport Bands, such as:
|Bright Crimson/Gym Red
|$49
|Olive Grey/Black
|$49
|Black/Black
|$49
|Summit White/Black
|$49
Nike Sport Loop
If you don't like the regular Sport Loop, there's Nike's version. We've got four new bands for fall, including:
|Game Royal/Midnight Navy
|$49
|Summit White/Black
|$49
|Sequoia/Pure Platinum
|$49
|Black/Summit White
|$49
Leather Link
Iconic is a great way to describe the Leather bands for Apple Watch. These $99 accessories offer S/M and M/L band sizes.
According to Apple: "You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer case of the same size. The 41mm bands work with 38mm and 40mm cases; the 45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases."
There are only two new ones for fall:
|Umber
|$99
|Ink
|$99
Modern Buckle
Only available for the 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm Apple Watch, the Modern Buckle is also iconic and priced at $149. The three new options for this fall include:
|Umber
|$149
|Ink
|$149
|Azure
|$149
Hermès
There are 19 new Hermès bands available from Apple this fall. Yes, 19. These comes in various styles and price points.
|Rose Texas/Rouge Piment Jumping Single Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$319
|Rouge Sellier/Bleu Saphir Jumping Single Tour
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$319
|Noir Swift Leather Gourmette Metal Double Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$849
|Noir Swift Leather Gourmette Double Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$849
|
Cuivre Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$449
|
Bleu de France Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$449
|
Gold Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$449
|
Gris Meyer Swift Leather H Diagonal Single Tour
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$449
|
Vert Rousseau Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$489
|
Béton Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$489
|
Rose Texas Swift Leather Attelage Double Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$489
|
Orange Swift Leather Single Tour
|All Watches (less Ultra)
|$339
|
Navy Swift Leather Single Tour
|All Watches (less Ultra)
|$339
|
Vert Rousseau Swift Leather Single Tour
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$339
|
Rose Texas Swift Leather Single Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$339
|
Noir Swift Leather Single Tour
|38mm, 40mm, and 41mm
|$339
|
Noir Swift Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$539
|
Ebène Barénia Leather Single Tour Deployment Buckle
|42mm, 44mm, and 45mm
|$539
Dress up your Apple Watch with some color
Each fall, Apple tends to release a lot of new Apple Watch bands. For 2022, this rule has been dutifully followed.
If you're looking for Apple Watch bands not made by Apple, consider the best Apple Watch bands. If you're considering a new Apple Watch, we've got pages up for the Apple Watch Series 8, including the Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra, we've got that covered too.
