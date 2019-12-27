Tim CookSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Australia has been gripped by bushfires for two months.
  • Humans and wildlife have been impacted by the fires.
  • Tim Cook confirmed Apple will donate to relief efforts.

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed via Twitter that his company will be donating funds to help Australian firefighters in their efforts to contain raging bushfires in the country.

Fires have been an issue for two months with more than 1,500 firefighters battling with fires that have already seen more than 800 homes destroyed and wildlife impacted.

MacRumors notes that whole half of the bushfires have now been contained, Australia faces the prospect of another heatwave that could see further fires spread.

If you'd like to help you can donate via the Australian Red Cross. Every donation has the potential to save lives.