Apple is going to have to cough up $440 million and hand it over to VirnetX after the US Supreme Court declined to hear its appeal over patent infringement cases.

Apple was initially accused of using VPN-related patents as well as others when building its FaceTime feature. VirnetX was awarded $302 million in 2016, but that was later increased to just shy of $440 million after a judge reconsidered the case and added interest and additional costs.

As Reuters notes, this all stems back to 2010 and is a case that has been around almost as long as the iPhone product has.

The case dates back to 2010 when Nevada-based VirnetX filed suit in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas accusing Cupertino, California-based Apple of infringing four patents for secure networks, known as virtual private networks, and secure communications links. VirnetX said Apple infringed with its FaceTime and VPN on Demand features in products such as the iPhone and iPad.

Apple, along with other companies, has been trying to have VirnetX's swathe of patents invalidated. A tribunal did cancel some parts of the patents, but a further Federal Circuit decision set aside some of the tribunal's rulings.

The rest, as they say, is history.