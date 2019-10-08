What you need to know
- Report from DigiTimes suggests Apple will pass Huawei to become the number 2 global smartphone vendor.
- iPhone 11 sales performance expected to be strong.
- Huawei sales suffering due to US trade ban.
A DigiTimes report via MacRumors today suggests that Apple will pass Huawei as the number 2 smartphone vendor, on the back of strong iPhone 11 sales and of course, the trade ban imposed on Huawei in the United States.
Huawei's performance in Q2 of this year remained strong despite the trade ban, shipping around 60 millions handsets according to Gartner. According to the report:
However, as the trade ban drags on, Huawei is expect to see sales slide over the second half of this year. Gartner estimates that shipments could fall to about 50 million units in the third quarter, before bouncing back to 60 million units going into the holiday period.
According to IDC, Apple shipped 36 million iPhones in Q1 2019. Sales are said to have dropped to 34 million in the second quarter, with an expected slide to 30 million units in Q3 as people waited for Apple's next-generation flagship devices, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Estimates have Apple pegged to ship 70 million units in the fourth quarter, more than Huawei's estimated 60 million and enough to retake the number 2 spot in the global smartphone vendor ranking.