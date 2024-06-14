10 last-minute Father's Day Apple gifts that will come in time for the big day
Father’s Day is just around the corner and, if you have someone to shop for, now is pretty much the best time to get a last-minute gift. With Amazon Prime's next-day delivery, you can get a great present without looking like you have purchased it last minute.
From the best Macs, to a brand new Apple Watch, all the way to a super strong power bank, these are the best last-minute gifts you can pick up right now, with some of them seeing heavy reductions.
The best Father's Day deals
M3 MacBook Air | $1,099 $899 at Amazon
For just $70 more than the M2 MacBook Air, this machine is an absolute steal at $200 off its standard retail price. Coming with that beefy M3 chip, 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of unified Memory, this should last the lucky gift receiver a long time.
Apple Watch SE | $249 $199 at Amazon
With fantastic features for tracking fitness and vitals, the Apple Watch SE is both great for your health and for keeping track of all those notifications that come in every day. If you’re buying for someone who forgets to check their iPhone or loses track of time, this is a great gift, and will arrive by Father’s Day with Prime.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $189 at Amazon
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent pair of Bluetooth earbuds with active noise canceling, personalized spatial audio, and a great fit and feel. When paired with an iPhone or Mac, they connect almost instantly and have up to 30 hours of battery life with their included charging case.
iPad 10 | $349 $329 at Amazon
Now that the super impressive M4-chip equipped iPad Pro has launched, the still very capable iPad 10 has received a healthy price reduction, making it the perfect companion to a cozy night in.
Anker 24,000 mAh Power Bank | $149.99 $88.95 at Amazon
Capable of charging an iPhone 15, one of the best iPhones right now, over 5 times, this Anker Power Bank is not only super sturdy and smart with a digital display, but a great price now that it is 41% off.
iPhone 15 | $0 at Amazon (with a plan)
For just $62.78 a month, you can get a brand-new iPhone 15 with unlimited talk, text, and data, and it comes with an annual upgrade to the latest iPhone too. It has an excellent screen, a super powerful chip, and the new pink color looks wonderful too.
8BitDo Ultimate wireless controller | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Whether you like to play casually on your iPhone or you're up-to-date with all the best Mac games, 8BitDo’s Ultimate controller lives up to its name by being one of the very best wireless controllers on the market. It also comes with Hall Effect joysticks which means it will last a long time without “stick drift”.
Belkin BoostCharge Dual USB–C wall charger | $31.40 $24.49 at Amazon
Capable of charging two different devices at once, Belkin’s wall charger is an excellent gift for someone looking for an elegant charging solution for almost any grouping of devices. Belkin makes high-quality gear, and that’s why it is also sold on the Apple Store (though you won’t get a deal there)
Ember Travel Mug | $199.95 $159.99 at Amazon
Also sold on the Apple Store, and featuring Find My integration, the Ember Travel Mug allows you to smartly control the temperature of your drink from your iPhone. iMore’s How To Editor John-Anthony swears it is one of their favorite smart gadgets and he uses it pretty much every day to keep his coffee hot.
Govee RGBIC Cylinder Floor Lamp | $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon
At a whopping $60 off, Govee’s RGBIC Cylinder Floor Lamp is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade the aesthetic of their room. Looking fantastic and being easy to control with an included app, you can change the brightness, color, and theme of this lamp with nothing but your iPhone at your side. Since getting my own Govee Lamp, my main light has stayed almost permanently off because of its versatility and easy use.
