21 Black Friday deals for Apple fans under $50

Apple products are premium items. They are well designed, efficient, and look great. While you may need to put down a good bit of money to get something nice from Apple itself, you don't need to put down quite as much to add to it. Cases, chargers, controllers — there are tons of ways to get a little more out of your brand new Apple device.

Now that Black Friday sales have kicked off in earnest, it is the perfect time to compliment an iPhone, iPad, or even your trusty Apple Watch, without breaking the bank.

Here are some of the best Apple-friendly deals you can find in Black Friday right now — all for less than $50.

Charger deals

Anker USB C Charger GaN II | $74.99 $40.99 on Amazon Capable of 100W charging, this GaN II charger comes with three ports and can efficiently charge almost all your Apple devices in one go. At just $40.99, it matches the previous lowest price we've ever seen it at.

Hicober 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station | $39.99 $31.99 on Amazon If you are looking to charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all in one go, the Hicober 3-in-1 wireless charging station can do all that for just $31.99. It also has a customizable shape, allowing it to work on many desks

Jargou 3-in-1 wireless charging station | $29.99 $25.49 on Amazon If you weren't a fan of our last charger, the Jargou 3-in-1 does many of the same things for a bit cheaper. Its stand isn't quite as customizable but it's more compact, an excellent choice for just $25.29

Dock Deals

Anker UBSC 11-in-1 dock | $74.99 $47.58 on Amazon Saving a whopping 37% this Black Friday, the Anker 11-in-1 dock is great if you plan on using your MacBook or iPad in a double monitor situation. It is also great for plugging USB drives and SD cards into devices that otherwise couldn't run them.

CableCreation 7-in-1 dock | $39.99 $29.59 on Amazon If you don't need all 11 connectors of the last dock and want a cheaper choice, you can pick this up for just $29.59. It's got one less display port and a few fewer USBs than our choice above but still an excellent find at a great price point.

Power Bank Deals

Veektomx Mini Power Bank | $39.99 $26.59 On Amazon Being both incredibly small and coming with 10000mAh of charge, the Veektomx power bank is perfect for charging devices on the go. It comes with a USB-A and two USB-C ports, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once too. A steal at $26.59

Yiisonger Magnetic Wireless Power Bank | $39.99 $27.89 on Amazon Coming in at a very similar price to our previous choice, it's a little bigger but comes with a wireless charger, meaning your iPhone can get the most out of Standby mode. This is the best price we've ever seen it at.

Audio Deals

Loop Quiet Earplugs | $24.95 $19.95 on Amazon If you find yourself out in the world and want to drown out the noise a little but don't want to commit to music, the Loop Quiet Ear Plugs are an excellent choice. Paired with a nice Apple Watch, they're the perfect walking companion

Innioasis MP3 Player | $54.99 $46.74 on Amazon If you long for the aesthetic of an iPod but don't want to pay through the teeth for a real one in good condition, this 128GB music player can store all of your tunes and can play them for 25+ hours off a single charge. It's a strange item but would make a fun stocking filler.

JBL Vibe Beam | $49.95 $29.95 on Amazon An incredibly cheap way of picking up a pretty solid pair of Bluetooth earphones, the JBL Vibe Beam are known for a bass sound and come with IP54 protection from water and dust, making them perfect on the go.

Monitor stand and mount deals

Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand | $67.99 $49.99 on Amazon The Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand is capable of holding two 17 to 27-inch screens at once, making it excellent for a clean dual monitor setup. If you have recently purchased a Mac or Mac Mini and want a decluttered workspace, this is a great deal at $49.99

Huanuo single monitor mount | $49.99 $33.99 on Amazon If mounting two monitors is just a little bit too much for you, this Huanuo monitor mount can fit a monitor between 13 to 32 inches with ease. It has a fully adjustable viewing angle and is now 32% off.

Twelve South Curve | $59.99 $49.99 on Amazon The Twelve South Curve is the perfect MacBook companion with anti-slip silicon pads and a curved design to allow better airflow. if you find yourself craning your neck to watch your screen, the solution is now just $49.99.

Olmaster Monitor Stand | $35.99 $26.99 on Amazon Somewhere between a stand and a small desk, for just $26.99, the Olmaster Monitor Stand raises your monitor, gives storage room in the device itself and allows for you to put things under it like your keyboard and mouse for safekeeping. It is perfect for a clean setup.

Controller deals

Backbone One | $99.99 $69.99 on Amazon One of the most premium controller grips out there, the BackBone One is based on PS5 controllers with a great aesthetic and nice button placement. For just $69.99, you can have an excellent gaming experience

RIG Nacon MG-X | $79.99 $39.99 on Amazon At just $39.99, the RIG Nacon MG-X is an excellent iPhone controller that simply snaps into place and works. What makes this special is a built-in rechargeable battery that can run up to 20 hours at a time.

Webcam deals

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam | $59.99 $47.99 on Amazon The Anker PowerConf C200 is a webcam capable of shooting in 2k that has smart AI-powered noise canceling, low light correction, and a built-in privacy cover. It's perfect if you, like me, think the MacBook webcam is a little lacking.

Emeet 1080 Webcam | $49.99 $27.29 on Amazon A more budget-friendly option, the Emeet Webcam is capable of putting out 1080 video and 2 built-in mics enable noise reduction for those less quiet environments. At $27.79, it's a steal.

Miscellaneous Deals

Superdanny 8Ft extension cord | $43.99 $37.39 on Amazon The Superdanny 8Ft extension cord comes with 22 plugs, 6 USB ports, and plenty of room to pop it into any setup. If you like to plug in many devices at once, this is a pretty solid choice at 15% off.

Lovevook Laptop Backpack | $59.98 $39.98 on Amazon If you find yourself carrying around a MacBook or iPad a lot and worry your back isn't quite secure enough, this is an excellent choice due to its anti-theft design and 33% discount. Zips lock into place, making it easy to secure on the go.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses | $39.99 $35.95 on Amazon The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses may look a little strange but they are genuinely useful if you find yourself working with screens all day, thanks to blue light filtering. They also come with a built-in mic and speakers for calls and listening to video. For just $35.95, this strange device is worth a try.