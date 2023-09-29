Amazon Big Deals Day: What Apple deals can you expect?

Every year, Amazon holds a sale; Amazon Prime Day. In recent years that initial sales event has been joined later in the year by a second event. Last year, it was called the ‘Amazon Prime Early Access Sale’ — a mouthful if ever we’ve heard one.

It’s back for this year, although this time it's got a less annoying name; “The Amazon Big Deals Day”. The sale is going to be held on October 11 and 12, and there are expected to be thousands of deals on loads of the most popular products on Amazon.

We’re most interested in the Apple deals, however. We want to see what kind of reductions are coming to MacBooks, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Last year there were some deals on some of our favorite devices, but let's see what this year holds.

Big Deals Day: What Apple products were reduced last year?

At this point, much of Apple’s mobile product line has only just recently been updated, with the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 and the upgraded Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. You might think that there won’t be any reductions on these brand-new devices, but you’d be surprised at what kind of deals you can nab.

Last year the Apple Watch Series 8, a device that had at that point just come out, was reduced by $50 for the duration of the event. The iPad was the other device to receive an excellent discount, with the iPad mini receiving up to $100 off depending on the model that you chose.

The AirPods 2 also received a discount last year, dropping to $89 for the two days. You could get an Apple TV 4K for $70 off, and the iPad Air dropped by $90. The MacBook Air was an absolute killer at $799 down from $999 as well.

There were some excellent deals on Apple kit over the Early Access Sale, but can we expect the same from the Big Deals Days?

Big Deals Day: What to expect in 2023

Going by Amazon Prime Day earlier this year and those deals we’ve talked about up top, there are likely to be some big deals. Keep a close eye in particular on the iPad mini, as there could well be some new lowest prices on the smallest tablet as it ages more and approaches upgrade time.

Don’t be put off by the idea that the Apple Watch Series 9 is too new for a deal — going by last year, there could be anything up to $50 off. While not a guarantee, it won’t be surprising if there is a reduction. Also look out for the AirPods models, as there will likely be some discounts on the whole range from the AirPods 2 to the AirPods Max.

MacBooks too could well be reduced, especially the M1 MacBook Air. That’s an older MacBook now, and it’s well-known at this point for receiving big discounts over time. The M2 Macbook Air is now over a year old, and could also receive a decent discount over the two days of the sale. Even the MacBook Pro models might become cheaper, with price drops dappled throughout the year.

Of course, just because there have been reductions in the past does not mean the same thing is going to happen again, but they are useful indicators of what kind of reductions we can expect.

Big Deals Day: How to get involved

(Image credit: iMore)

So you’ve seen the kind of deals that you might be able to expect, but now you want to know how you can get them. Well, first you’re going to need an Amazon Prime Account. The Big Deals Day, much like the Amazon Prime Day sale and the Early Access sale, needs a Prime account to access, keeping the deals locked away for those who subscribe.

Thankfully, it’s super easy to get a Prime account, and you can even get a free trial for 30 days. Plenty of time to make sure you’re subscribed over the sale, and then cancel so you don’t have to pay a penny.

Just head over to the Amazon Prime website, and sign up for the free trial. You’ll also get access to Amazon Prime Video, so you can see if the service is something you want to keep going with after the fact.

Big Deals Day: Not long to go

There’s not long until we see all the deals that the Big Deals has in store for us, but there are loads of deals already live that will save you money on the latest Apple devices. There are currently some of the best deals on the Apple Watch Series 9 already, for example, and there are some excellent MacBook deals that are worth keeping an eye on.

As always, we’ll be highlighting the best deals over the Big Deals Day as they go live, so stick with us as we guide you through the best deals possible.