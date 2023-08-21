Anker 3-in-1 Cube is the ’Best iPhone accessory’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023
A superb charging stand for iPhone.
After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...
Best iPhone accessory: Anker 3-in-1 Cube
If Pinhead’s Hellraiser puzzle box was an iPhone charger, it’d probably look something like Anker’s wonderful 3-in-1 Cube. As compact as a Rubix Cube but with space to charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, its secret slide out charging compartments and magnetic stand functionality make it an easy winner for this category.
Honorable Mentions:
Anker 737 MagGo Charger | Journey Rapid Trio 3-in-1
Nominees:
Anker 3-in-1 Cube | Anker 737 MagGo Charger | Journey Rapid Trio 3-in-1 | Belkin Boost Charge Pro wireless car charger | Ampere Jetpack | Gamevice Flex | Shargeek Retro 67 GaN charger
Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners
