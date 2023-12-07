35+ gift ideas for Apple fans: Books, merch, gaming, chargers and more

The holiday period is fast approaching, and finding the right gifts for Apple fans can be a somewhat overwhelming task. We're here to help!

With Apple's product line-up ever expanding, picking out the right presents for Mac users, the ideal stocking fillers for iPhone owners, or the perfect accessory for Apple Watch fanatics, can be tough.

But whether you're on a tight budget, or looking to splash the cash on a top-of-the-line M3 MacBook Pro, we've got you covered. From pocket-change gifts like novelty 'vintage' Apple socks to the premium gear from Apple's very own stock cupboard, here's a big collection of Apple gift ideas to make for a delightful festive season.

Under $50

'Vintage' Apple socks Keep your tootsies warm with these retro-style Apple socks. Just make sure you give them a good wash after any vigorous Apple Fitness+ workouts.



iPhone teardown wall art Get a good look at what's inside your iPhone, with these tear-down wall art mounts that expose your phone's innards. There are plenty of device options to choose from.

Belkin AirPods cleaning kit Clear that gunk out of your AirPods, improving their sound and keeping them safe from nasty stuff going into your ears. You'll be surprised how effective this kit is.

macOS shortcuts mouse mat Master your Mac — the easy way. This mouse mat has loads of common shortcuts to use across Apple's operating system, giving you an at-a-glance cheat sheet while you work.

Macintosh style Apple Watch stand Night Stand mode for Apple Watch has never looked so cool, with this stand turning your wearable into a mini Macintosh. Remember, charger is not included here.

Chip War by Chris Miller It's a cut-throat world to get the chips that power your devices. Take a look at the secret battles companies fight in order to ensure their next big thing has the next big chip inside in this fascinating title.

Think Different T-shirt Apple's classic company motto, immortalised in T-Shirt form. You'll be the envy of the Apple Store Genius Bar crew with this on your back.

Mini iPhone boxes What is this, an iPhone for ants? Apple may never make another mini iPhone, but at least you'll be able to kit out your Gi-Joe figures with Christmas gifts, with this DIY digital download papercraft kit.

Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait by Kevin Lynch A visual run down of the life of the late, great Apple founder, Steve Jobs. Using infographics and design that Joby Ive would be proud of, this book takes you from the early days of Apple's formation right up to the present day. (Disclaimer — the author is my brother).

Retro Macintosh keychain A cute, tiny little Macintosh to fawn over every time you pick up your keys. You'll be more sad about losing this keychain than your keys, so stick an AirTag on the back while you're at it.

$50 to $150

BackBone One Mobile Gaming Controller The BackBone One Mobile Gaming Controller is officially licensed from Sony, so if you're familiar with the feel of a PlayStation 5 controller, this will feel comfortable in your hands.

SharkGeek Retro 67 GaN charger The most fun I've ever had with a charger, this SharGeek option maxes out at a speedy 67W, and has three ports for powering multiple devices at once. That Matrix-meets-Mac design just seals the deal.

$150+

Less and More: The Design Ethos of Dieter Ram by Klaus Klemp and Keiko Ueki-Polets Jony Ive, Apple's design chief for many years, took great inspiration from the work of legendary industrial designer Dieter Ram. This premium over-sized book details the work of the inspirational artist, without whom it's unlikely Apple's iconic designs would look as they do today.



CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock | $449 $399 at Amazon This is as good as docking stations for Mac get. With 18 ports, Thunderbolt 4 support, 8K video output and 98W passthrough charging, the CalDigit TS4 has everything you need to turn your desk into a fully-fledged professional workstation. A $50 saving just sweetens the deal.

Apple devices: Mac, iPad, Watch and more

Mac mini M2 One of iMore's favorite Macs of the year! Mac mini M2 offers currently extend across the range if you want to upgrade your Mac as well – there are significant savings if you want to add more storage or RAM.

M3 iMac The brand new M3 iMac has already been discounted at many retailers. If you're looking for an all-in-one offering, this is the Mac for you.

Mac Studio M2 Max | $ 1999 $1799 at B&H Photo The Mac Studio is one of Apple's most powerful desktop computers. This B&H Photo offer is $200 off for an M2 Max with 32GB of ram and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch | $1299 $1011 at Amazon This MacBook Air 15-inch has received discounts in the past, but at the moment you’ll only find it at mostly full price. There's currently $288 to be saved on the entry-level 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD model here.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch | $2499 $2226 at Amazon A good saving of $273 here on Apple's latest and greatest MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chipset. It's the bigger 16-inch model, but note that it's only got 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM across its three memory channels. A nice early saving on a new product then, but you may have more demanding configuration needs.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch | $2399 $2199 at B&H Photo If you want something a little more potent, then this is a great deal that will save you money on a brand-new MacBook Pro M3. Just make sure you apply the $200 off coupon at checkout. This one has the larger 1TB hard drive, and the slightly more powerful 12-core chip for more power.

iPad mini | $499 $431 at Amazon The iPad mini is a solid little tablet, and while it’s getting a little older now you’ll still find it an excellent portable companion. At $68 off, it's at a great price already. So if you've been waiting to gift one, now's the time.

iPad 10th gen This is the most colorful member of the iPad lineup. It’s not as powerful as the iPad Air, but there’s still plenty of power to keep everything moving smoothly.

iPad Pro 11-inch The iPad Pro 11-inch is the most powerful of the ‘standard’ sized iPads, and it comes with boatloads of power on tap. There’s the M2 chip at its core, a 120Hz screen, and a more impressive camera too.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch The massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the pick of the bunch, with a large price tag to match. The same M2 chip from the 11-inch version is here, but you’re getting that enormous 12.9-inch, 120Hz ProMotion display to make for a more laptop-like experience.

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $199 $108 at Amazon If you've been wanting to do some 'real work' on an iPad Pro, Apple's Keyboard Folio at $91 is a great way to do that. Offering two different angles for the third-gen iPad Pro and above, it's great at protecting that huge display as well for when it needs to go into a backpack.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air | $299 $228 at Amazon This is the next step from the keyboard folio that Apple offers. With $71 off, you get a trackpad, backlit keys, an extra USB-C port to charge or plug in an accessory, and an adjustable angle to make sure you can see that display properly.

Apple Pencil 2nd gen | $129 $80 at Amazon The Apple Pencil 2 is a marked improvement on the previous model. It can magnetically attach to an iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. You can also double-tap the Pencil to summon the eraser, alongside support for 'Hover' on iPad Pro models. At $49 off, it's a great discount if you've been tempted by one.

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple's latest core Apple Watch, the Series 9 is a great fitness tracker, notification minder and messaging device that lives on your wrist. It's great for monitoring health emergencies too.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 This is the current champion of smartwatches, and now, with the S9 SiP allowing Double Tap, it’s truly an incredible wearable for the outdoor adventurer.

AirPods 3rd Generation | $169 $164 at Amazon The best regular AirPods Apple has to offer with an 'ickle $4 saving to sweeten the deal. It's not the lowest price they've ever been, but enough to save for a stocking filler with the savings made.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 $237 at Amazon This is not the lowest price we've ever seen on these AirPods, but they remain the best earbuds Apple makes, with excellent contextual awareness building on its noise-cancelling credentials.

AirPods Max | $549 $479 at Amazon The AirPods Max are nearly three years old, and we expect Apple to release a newer model in 2024. That said, these are the best headphones Apple offers overall, and you can get them for $479 at the moment in green, blue silver or black — a 13% saving.

HomePod mini | $99 $94 at B&H Photo This is a wicked smart speaker and perfect for any Apple user. It can fill a room with sound and is a great companion for any kitchen, dorm room, bedroom, office, or really anywhere else. There's four colors to choose from including three vibrant options in blue, orange, and yellow.

HomePod 2 | $299 $279 at B&H Photo The HomePod 2 is a solid smart speaker, and this is going to be one of your only chances to save money on a brand-new one. This deal might not stick around for long, so it’s worth jumping on it asap to save $20.

Apple Magic Mouse | $99 $67.99 at Amazon The Magic Mouse has a weird charging port on the bottom, but it's still a lovely glass slab to use to swipe around your Mac. 14% off at Amazon is a solid saving over what you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Apple Magic Keyboard | $149 $119 at Amazon This is the keyboard with the Touch ID sensor, which lets you log into your Mac with a fingerprint. That's a decent saving as well, giving you $30 off full price.

Apple Magic Trackpad: Wireless| $129 $109.99 at Amazon The Magic Mouse that ships as standard with most Apple desktops is great, but if you want a trackpad alternative, this is a great way to pick one up at a discount — 15% off at Amazon, now $109.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) A pack of four AirTags, perfect for the family or the traveler with multiple bags, helping you locate anything they're attached to. Each has a built-in speaker to help with locating your items, too.

More gift ideas

