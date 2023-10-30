Apple gifts Halloween treats to influencers ahead of "Scary Fast" event

What’s the best bit about Halloween? Scary movies, far too much candy, or an Apple event? Apple wants some influencers to enjoy all three with a special Halloween-themed gift box for them to enjoy while watching tonight’s “Scary Fast” Apple event.

While we’re unsure who received these gift boxes, one influencer, Lamarr Wilson, took to TikTok to showcase the treats. Included in the box is a pair of AirPods Max, an Apple cap, and some Halloween snacks.

Inside, a message from Apple says, “It's almost Halloween, and Apple has some treats in store for you. On the evening of October 30th, we'll unveil something special and invite you to join the online watch party. To make your viewing experience a bit more "spatial," we hope you'll enjoy immersive listening with AirPods Max, along with a few sweet and spooky snacks.”

Rumors expect the “Scary Fast” event to focus on the Mac, including new MacBook Pros, a new iMac, and the new 3nm (nanometer) M3 chips that will power them.

Apple regularly gifts presents to those in attendance for Apple events, so it’s nice to see that while the next Apple event will be remote, the company is sticking with its traditions. Back at WWDC 2023, Apple gifted attendees a goodie bag that included a set of enamel pins with custom Apple logo designs, the "face holding back tears" emoji, an iPhone 3G, the Finder app icon, and the Apple Park spaceship. As well as a thermos with the WWDC23 logo on it and a nice blacked-out hat.

A thrilling time

The interesting thing about this Halloween goodie bag is that Apple chose to gift AirPods Max, released back in December 2020, and to reference the Spatial Audio benefits of the headphones. Either Apple just wants these influencers to enjoy a horror film with the best audio possible, or we could see some interesting Spatial Audio features in the “Scary Fast” event later.

We don’t have long to wait to find out. So grab your Halloween treats, light some spooky candles, and join iMore later today for the next Apple event.