Apple TV just stole Amazon Prime Video's only good feature

Let's face it, the only reason anyone has Amazon Prime Video is Clarkson's Farm, or because it comes free with actual Amazon Prime. It has one good feature — X-Ray, and now it can't even boast that as a USP, because X-Ray is coming to Apple TV.

Unveiled at WWDC 2024, tvOS 18 brings with it a host of new updates and features, but a new X-Ray clone dubbed "InSight" is the one that's got people talking.

As announced by Apple: "This fall, the Apple TV app introduces InSight, a feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can simply select an actor to view their background and filmography page, or quickly view the song that is playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist. Viewers can also see InSight information on their iPhone when using it as an Apple TV remote."

InSightful

(Image credit: Apple)

The new feature will give you insight into all of the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies, with information about cast and characters, as well as music, including direct integration with Apple Music so you can add songs to playlists.

It's the most noteworthy feature in a respectful stable of tvOS 18 upgrades. Notably, the software now features Enhance Dialogue, which uses AI to deliver better vocal clarity for users who are hard of hearing. Subtitles can also now appear automatically, for instance when a show or film switches to a new language, when you mute your device, or when you skip back while watching something.

Other upgrades include 21:9 projector support and new screen savers.

