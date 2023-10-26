Apple Watch Weather Complication problems finally fixed by watchOS 10.1

watchOS 10.1 is now available and fixes one of Apple Watch’s biggest bugs. If you’ve been caught in the rain recently because your Apple Watch doesn’t provide accurate, timely weather reports, you're now safe from the storm.

Until now, the weather complication on watchOS 10, a function to give you a quick idea of what the local weather looks like, has not worked for many. As we reported back in September , this has been a problem since the arrival of watchOS10 alongside the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 .

If you were looking to fix this problem, you could change location settings or reset the device, but this was only a temporary solution. Now, you can fix the issue for good by installing watchOS 10.1 on your smartwatch.

Growing Pains – iMore’s take

This was a bit of a disappointing problem to run into for many who just purchased a brand-new Apple Watch. Given the price, one would expect simple functions like weather updates to operate straight out of the box. This is not the only product that has had issues this year with the iPhone 15 seeing some overheating and screenburn. Screenburn has been fixed with iOS 17.1 and no one on the iMore team has suffered major overheating since launch but, when you’re paying upwards of $1000 for a new device, these problems start to become a little less acceptable.

However, problems are certainly to be expected with new devices as they reach a market much bigger and more varied than any testing environment can really capture. I’ve not regretted upgrading to an iPhone 15 Pro Max from an iPhone 12 but I can’t help but feel like a beta tester in my first month with the device – ready to report the next issue as it comes in. Those picking up the device as a Christmas present or birthday gift will likely have a much better first month than early adopters, even if the new Watches and iPhones are excellent iterations of a winning formula.