Apple's 'Find My' feature saves a life as it helps locate and rescue car crash victim

Apple's suite of software features extending across its products is definitely one of the main reasons its products are so popular. Among these is the 'Find My' feature, which helps people locate their Apple devices. A new report says that this 'Find My' feature recently helped locate and rescue a car crash victim.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department posted on Facebook about the rescue operation (via AppleInsider), and how Apple's Find My iPhone feature helped them locate the victim.

'Find My' helps save a life, even without an AirTag

Apple has extended the 'Find My' feature set into a hardware product, the AirTag. However, in this case, it wasn't an AirTag that saved a life, but the 'Find My iPhone' variant this time around. The accident was reported by a relative of the victim, who were able to find her location using the feature.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said, "The patient had likely been in her crashed vehicle overnight after leaving a family gathering. Family members became concerned after not speaking with her this morning and utilized Apple’s “Find my iPhone” feature to track her whereabouts. Upon investigating the phone’s location they found the vehicle over the side & called 911."

The car crash victim had been missing overnight after a family gathering, and the family members tracked her down using the 'Find my iPhone' feature. The victim was then found and rescued by the emergency operations. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says that the victim had serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center.

Given the intensity of the car crash as described, it seems like some clever thinking coupled with Apple's 'Find My' feature helped save a life. This is a victory for the feature, although there remain some very serious safety concerns about this feature with AirTags.