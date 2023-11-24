Everything you can get for free this Black Friday

A great Black Friday Apple deal is all well and good, but it’s the stuff that you don’t have to spend money on that really gets you going. For every single deals event that we cover at iMore, we gather up the best free stuff that you can grab from the sale, and there are some wicked extras that you can get this year.

Free trials, extended freebies — even free gift card money. Some will require you to buy something else to get the free thing; others are just free things with no requirements. Either way, there aren’t many things better than a product you don’t have to pay for.

All the free things you can get over Black Friday

Free cash with gift cards from Amazon — Apple, Razer and more! Literally free cash to use at Amazon — buy a gift card for one of your favorite brands on Amazon, and the big A will toss in an extra 10-15 dollars. Have a browse and find the voucher that suits you best: There’s everything from Razer to Apple, and plenty of other tech brands inbetween.

3 free months of Apple TV Plus when you purchase an Apple device Apple TV Plus is one of Apple’s best productions, filled with great shows and movies. You can also get a free few months of the service when you buy one of Apple’s many products, allowing you to watch some of the excellent content on board.

Amazon Prime Free Trial Fancy trying out Amazon Prime? The free trial that Amazon offers gives you access to the whole suite of Amazon Prime services. That means that you can watch videos on the Amazon Prime Video service, get free next-day delivery on items that qualify, as well as truncated versions of Amazon Music and the Kindle library. You will have to pay for the subscription when the trial is up, and it doesn’t auto-cancel, so make sure you remember if you don’t want it anymore.

3 months of free Amazon Music Amazon Music is one of those streaming services that can get forgotten, but it’s an excellent alternative to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. This free trial nets you an extra two free months on top of the one month that Amazon will already give you. That means that you get access to the hi-res streaming service without having to pay for a little while — although you will have to remember to cancel when your trial is up. Best set a reminder!

3 months Kindle Unlimited If you’ve got a Kindle, the Kindle Unlimited library is one of the best things that you can spend money on — and at the moment, you can access the whole thing for free for three months. That means that you won’t pay a penny to get some of Amazon’s best-selling books on your Kindle for nothing. Perfect if you just bought one in the Amazon Black Friday sales.

Free games on the Epic Store You a big gamer? There are some fabulous free games that you can get yourself on the Epic Game Store. Deliver Us Mars, Jitsu Squad, and Mighty Fight are available until December 7. All you need is to create an account and get your free games, with Epic offering plenty of Mac-compatible titles too.

Prime Gaming free games MORE GAMES!? The Amazon Prime Gaming section has some games for free if you’ve got a Prime account (let’s hope you took that trial from above!). Most notable is Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, an excellent older game that will undoubtedly please loads of Star Wars fans.