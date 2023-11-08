Has your Apple Watch battery been draining faster since watchOS 10.1? The fix has just arrived

If you have found your watch battery draining faster and faster over the last month, watchOS 10.1.1 has just launched, and with it comes a very important battery fix. You can now once again get that ‘all-day battery life’ Apple is so fond of talking about.

watchOS 10 was a very impressive update with some efficient and smart features like a brand new widget and layout. Unfortunately, the recent watchOS 10.1 update brought a battery drain issue that is now being fixed. This is one of the only changes made in this update, as explained on the Apple Support website.

In it, Apple said ‘This update provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly.’

We’ll fix it later – iMore’s Take

The launch of the iPhone 15 line , Watch Series 9 , and Watch Ultra 2 has come with quite a few problems. From reports of overheating, screenburn, and NFC problems in new iPhones, alongside problems with battery and weather on Apple Watches, the first month of owning a device has felt much like a beta period for many.

Though I’ve enjoyed my iPhone 15 Pro Max for its excellent performance in Resident Evil Village and its fantastic camera, it's hard to ignore I’ve paid $1000+ for a device that still needs a lot of software work. It has taken until now for these devices to level out regarding their problems but Apple has put in the work and fixed them.

Though they’ve already impressed me, now is when these expensive devices will really start to show off their worth.