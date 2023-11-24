I produce music – here are the must-buy production accessory deals for Apple fans

I’m a creatively eclectic person. I write articles for iMore, as well as make videos, and ( thanks to a great Black Friday deal ) I try to draw on my new iPad. However, one of my first real loves has been writing music, and one of the best investments I made for this, was buying some really nice equipment to get things to sound the way I wanted them to. With Black Friday finally here, these are the music production deals I recommend looking into.

Where to find the best Black Friday music equipment deals

Though you can spend thousands of dollars on good music equipment, you don’t need to get songs sounding how they should. We’ll give a broad overview right here, but you can always add or take away equipment as long as you’ve settled on what your basic setup looks like.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen | $161.99 $129.99 at Amazon An earlier model of the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 was the first real piece of music production equipment I ever bought myself, and I still use it whenever I return to my parent's place back in Ireland. It’s an excellent little device with 2 inputs, giving you the ability to play an instrument and sing from both a mic and line input at the same time. It’s quick, efficient, and durable enough for mine to last all these years. Alternatively, the Focusrite Scarlett Solo is also on sale for just $89.99. Price Check: $157 at Walmart | $199 for the 4th generation at Best Buy

Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone | $149 $99 at Amazon Our friends over at MusicRadar said, ‘For recording vocals, guitars, and even drums on a budget, the Audio-Technica AT2035 is still, to this day, one of the easiest mics to recommend’. You will need an interface or adapter as this uses an XLR connector, but it should pair well with our previous choice. Price Check: $149.99 at Best Buy | $99 at Target

Sennheiser HD 560S | $229.25 $149.95 at Amazon Once you’ve got yourself a nice interface and mic, your built-in speaker just won’t produce the clarity of sound you’re looking for in a good mix. Luckily, the Sennheiser HD 560S is 35% off. The open-back earcups provide a clearer, wider soundstage when combined with Sennheiser’s own E.A.R (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement). Price Check: $149.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target

Elebase 10ft instrument cable (2 pack) | $22.99 $13.59 at Amazon Now you have an interface, mic, and headphones, you may be looking for a way to plug your instrument into it to get everything up and running. At 41% off, the 2-pack of 10ft Elebase instrument cables are built with a double braided nylon surrounding and an aluminum shell for durability on the go. If you play on stage or just record in your bedroom, these are an excellent choice. Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target