I test Mac and iPhone apps for a living: these are the ones on offer for Black Friday you can't miss

Ever since I’ve owned an iPhone the methods I’ve used for certain tasks have changed. This is thanks to the tireless efforts of the third-party developers and the many apps they’ve been bringing out ever since the App Store debuted in 2008.

Before owning an iPhone, I would grab a flyer to check the coming week’s train times, or check my paper calendar, covered with Marvel characters, to see what I needed to do for the day. These solutions all became irrelevant once iPhone apps came along and changed the computing game.

Fast-forward to 2023, and the App Store is full of even more amazing, innovative apps that serve almost every need out there, with Mac computers, iPad tablets, and iPhone handsets all having their own curated storefronts to browse.

So whether you’ve already got your Apple device of choice, or are looking for new apps to fill up your new Black Friday purchase, these are the best applications and software suites I’d recommend that are currently on sale.

Best App deals

Adobe Creative Cloud | $59.99 a month $29.98 a month Adobe's All Apps plan for its Creative Cloud subscription includes Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro alongside 20 other apps from Adobe to use across your devices, all for 45% off. There is also a student deal that offers a huge 75% off the same plan. Alongside 100GB of cloud storage and 1000 generative AI credits, this also includes Adobe fonts to use for your projects, and the latest updates for every app can be installed as soon as they’re available.

Things 3 for Mac | $49.99 $34.99 Simply put — the best to-do app that I’ve used on my Mac and iPhone. This comes down to its simple two-column design where you can arrange projects and errands into different categories. Granted, it’s a shame there isn’t a ‘buy all’ version that Cultured Code offers so you can have the app on every Apple device, but to have Things 3 on at least one of your devices will be a great start.

TV Launcher | $4.99 $3.49 If you’ve struggled to switch between TV channels on your iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV, this app brings the solution with a modern TV Guide uniting all channels under one interface. TV Launcher features previews for the shows currently on or up later, and once you're signed into the apps that show certain channels, the app collates them all. This means that you don't have to launch an individual channel app every time you want to watch something different. At $1.50 off, it’s a bargain for the simpler method of changing channels that this app provides.

Home Batteries for iPad and iPhone | $2.99 $1.99 Another app from the developer of TV Launcher, Home Batteries allows you to monitor the battery levels of all your HomeKit appliances around your home. So if one is about to run out of charge, you can quickly refill it.

MangoBaby Lifetime Unlock for iPhone | $9.99 $0.99 This app has been incredibly useful for my wife and I in tracking our newborn son. From his growth spurts to logging how long he’s been sleeping, MangoBaby has been our go-to for making sure everything’s okay. To have this app for under a dollar, it’s an incredible deal if you’re currently, or about to be, in a similar situation — I can’t recommend this app enough.

Affinity Universal Licence | $159.99 $95.99 The best alternative to Adobe Photoshop — Affinity offers a tailored design for iPad with the same features as its macOS version. Even better, this deal includes Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher on macOS, iPadOS, and even Windows. So you can work on your projects between devices with ease.

Spark Mail | $59.99 a year $35.99 a year If you’ve grown tired of Apple’s Mail app, Readdle offers a fantastic alternative. Featuring inboxes and drafts that you can share with other people for projects, and an AI that can help compose certain emails for events and more, Spark Mail is a great deal, especially at 40% off its subscription for the first year.

Task Heat | $29.99 $14.99 This is another to-do app, but compared to Things, Task Heat focuses on larger projects with multiple deadlines to meet. The app can lay out tasks and projects into a list or a flowchart in a simple way that makes big projects fun to manage. At 50% off, this deal also includes the Mac, iPad, and iPhone versions, so you get three versions in one — all for $14.99.

MacWhisper for Mac | $29 $13 with BLACKFRIDAY2023 code I’ve mentioned this app on iMore several times this year, and for good reason. MacWhisper uses OpenAI to transcribe audio files — so it’s incredibly useful for meeting notes, voice notes, interview write-ups, and more. You can also choose between different types of OpenAI languages for more accuracy, or for a quicker result.

NowPlaying | $14.99 $1.99 This app does something fun with the music library you carry with you. NowPlaying showcases a bunch of facts and stories about tracks that you may not have been aware of before. It’s a fantastically fun way to pass the time if you’re on a work commute for instance. At this incredible price, it’s worth a purchase regardless, just to see if there’s anything you’re unaware of.

Amato Lifetime Unlock for iPhone | $24.99 $9.99 This app features interactive widgets to call, message, or email a favorite contact. You can also add notes to a contact’s 'interactions'. This allows you to keep track of the last time you were in touch with them, which can help if you know you're going to be busy for the next few weeks, and you want to make sure you reach out to them once you're free. For $15 off, you get a lifetime buy of Amato — so you’ll get any future updates that the app will bring.

Best Apple deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro)| $2699 $1829 at B&H Photo If you don't need the latest chip, the M1 Pro versions of the MacBook Pro are still monstrously powerful and available at greater discounts than ever before. You can bag a saving of $650 on this 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM model, with a nice big 16-inch display to enjoy. Price check: $1749 at Amazon | $1979 at Best Buy (refurbished)

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is the non-Pro iPad that’s powered by an Apple silicon chip, and it’s got power in spades. It's also $100 off at the moment for a very solid price that will save you buckets of money. Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at Target

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in at Verizon Save big on an iPhone 15 with this deal, if you’ve got an older device to trade in. That $840 will cover the whole price of the base device, so recycling your old phone could end up saving you loads of money.