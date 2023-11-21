I’m a Nanoleaf fan and here are the best smart lights you should pick up this Black Friday
Brighten up your life.
I am a big fan of Nanoleaf, which sells a bunch of smart lights that can work through HomeKit. Its products are vibrant, unique, and sturdy, plus they work easily with apps and smart home software to liven up a room. In my living room alone, I have the Nanoleaf Shapes, Lines, and a set of lights to accompany my TV. In our review of the Nanoleaf Elements, we said ‘choosing between the Nanoleaf Elements and another light panel system is relatively easy’. This is thanks to a fantastic look, easy setup, and a great app.
My one criticism up until now, however, has been that Nanoleaf is one of the more expensive RBG-style lights on the market. You can get an alternative set of smart lights, but the quality from Nanoleaf is undeniable. Luckily, with Amazon’s Black Friday sale now upon us, it’s the perfect time to kit out your room with some excellent choices. Here are some of the best deals out there right now.
The Best
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon |
$199.99 $149 on Amazon
My all-time favorite Nanoleaf product, these 7 Hexagon Shapes can be easily fitted to a wall in seconds and the app even comes with a handy interface to let you visualize the final shape. A great deal at $149 that features bright colors, appealing touch-sensitive options, and a dazzling look, it’s an excellent choice for any room and even looks nice when switched off.
The Immersion
Nanoleaf 4D |
$99.99 $75.99 on Amazon
Now at its lowest-ever price of $75.99, the Nanoleaf 4D set can be attached to the back of your TV, with a small camera on top of the TV. This is used to watch and mimic the colors shown on the TV, allowing for a more immersive watching experience.
The Customizer
Nanoleaf Essentials |
$89.99 $49.99 on Amazon
A much more stripped-back offering, the Nanoleaf Essentials pack is a set of Bluetooth LED Smart lightstrips that can be draped around your living space. They are more customizable than our other choices but a little less curated as they don’t have defined shapes. At $49.99, this is the lowest we have ever seen them.
The Competition
Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels |
$179.99 $99.99 on Amazon
With a very steep discount which means they are now at their lowest-ever price, Govee’s attempt at Nanoleaf’s Shapes is an admirable one. I like the look of the white rim around these a little less, however, and don’t like Govee’s software as much due to a more clunky app experience and less compatible items but this is an excellent deal on a very good competitor to Nanoleaf.
