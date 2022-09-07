Listen to all of the music from Apple's 'Far Out' special event
It's time to relive the event through the music.
Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.
The announcements today were very wide-ranging regarding new features. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro now feature satellite connectivity for emergency situations. Apple stunned everyone by naming its rugged Apple Watch the Apple Watch Ultra. The AirPods Pro 2 now features twice as effective noise cancellation. And the company ended the event with a Severance Easter Egg! There was a lot happening at this event and it's worth a rewatch to take in everything that's coming, especially everyone who is about to go nuts over the Dynamic Island.
One of the customs of any good Apple event is the music that helps power it and today's event was no different. Apple is known for featuring a ton of music during its events as well as its ads and so on. The "Far Out" event was no exception, featuring a wide range of music from artists like FKJ, Myd, and TSHA.
If you're interested in checking out all of the music from today's special event, we've put together an Apple Music playlist that you can stream or even add to your own library. Check it out below.
This playlist is being updated in real-time to add all of the music from the event so keep refreshing the Apple Music app!
Billy Lemos' song "There You Go" is also featured in the event, but it is not on the playlist because it is not yet available on Apple Music.
Apple Music is the company's music streaming service that boasts a library of 90 million songs to play on your best iPhone or other Apple device. It is available for $9.99 per month or as low as $4.99 per month for students. It is also part of all three tiers of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.
Apple has also released the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new $4.99 plan if you're okay with only using Siri to access your music.
90 million songs in your pocket
Apple Music allows you to listen to all of the music in the world for a monthly fee. It also features spatial audio and lossless audio for those who want to get the most out of their music experience.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.