Listen to all of the music from Apple's 'Far Out' special event

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

The announcements today were very wide-ranging regarding new features. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro now feature satellite connectivity for emergency situations. Apple stunned everyone by naming its rugged Apple Watch the Apple Watch Ultra. The AirPods Pro 2 now features twice as effective noise cancellation. And the company ended the event with a Severance Easter Egg! There was a lot happening at this event and it's worth a rewatch to take in everything that's coming, especially everyone who is about to go nuts over the Dynamic Island.

One of the customs of any good Apple event is the music that helps power it and today's event was no different. Apple is known for featuring a ton of music during its events as well as its ads and so on. The "Far Out" event was no exception, featuring a wide range of music from artists like FKJ, Myd, and TSHA.

If you're interested in checking out all of the music from today's special event, we've put together an Apple Music playlist that you can stream or even add to your own library. Check it out below.

This playlist is being updated in real-time to add all of the music from the event so keep refreshing the Apple Music app!

Billy Lemos' song "There You Go" is also featured in the event, but it is not on the playlist because it is not yet available on Apple Music.

Apple Music is the company's music streaming service that boasts a library of 90 million songs to play on your best iPhone or other Apple device. It is available for $9.99 per month or as low as $4.99 per month for students. It is also part of all three tiers of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.

Apple has also released the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new $4.99 plan if you're okay with only using Siri to access your music.