My partner flushed her AirPods down the toilet — these are the replacements I recommended to her
Water you waiting for?
In a moment of weakness involving a rather stressful day and quite shallow pockets, my partner managed to drop their reliable, regular ol' AirPods down the toilet right after flushing, losing them forever. Perhaps a sense of embarrassment and a desire for a good deal kicked in because they have been using an old battered wireless pair of headphones for a while. But now is the perfect time to upgrade again.
The Amazon Black Friday sale is live and with that comes tons of excellent deals across a wide range of sections. Though the best Black Friday AirPods deals are great, they’re not the only excellent reduction you can find this year. Here are some of the best Black Friday Bluetooth earbud deals I’ll recommend she pick up.
Where to find the best Black Friday earbuds deals
- Amazon – Up to 50% off Bluetooth earbuds
- Best Buy – Save $50 on the best earbuds
- Target – Huge savings on Bluetooth earbuds
There are so many good earbuds out there and losing a nice pair has allowed me and my partner some room to think outside of the box. Battery life, volume, price – there are better choices out there depending on what you are looking for.
JBL Tune Buds |
$99.95 $49.95 at Amazon
Something about losing an expensive bit of tech makes you want to shop cheap the next time. Luckily, at just $49.95, the JBL Tune Buds punch above their weight with noise-canceling features, up to 48 hours of battery life, and a unique look. It helps that this is the lowest price we’ve seen them at.
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | $49.99 at Target
Beats Powerbeats Pro |
$249.95 $149.99 at Amazon
With Apple’s own H1 chip, a great fit, and impressive sound, we gave the Beats Powerbeats Pro four and a half stars saying ‘If you've always wanted a pair of truly wireless headphones, but the AirPods weren't right for you, the Powerbeats Pro are your salvation.’
Price Check: $149.99 at Best Buy | $149.99 at Target
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) |
$249 $189 at Amazon
Despite our trepidation at buying yet another pair of Apple AirPods, it is hard to ignore the quality of the Pros. All-day battery life, active noise canceling, seamless pairing, and more all come together to make an excellent pair of headphones – made even better by a 24% discount.
Price Check: $189.99 at Best Buy | $189.99 at Target
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.