My partner flushed her AirPods down the toilet — these are the replacements I recommended to her

In a moment of weakness involving a rather stressful day and quite shallow pockets, my partner managed to drop their reliable, regular ol' AirPods down the toilet right after flushing, losing them forever. Perhaps a sense of embarrassment and a desire for a good deal kicked in because they have been using an old battered wireless pair of headphones for a while. But now is the perfect time to upgrade again.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is live and with that comes tons of excellent deals across a wide range of sections. Though the best Black Friday AirPods deals are great, they’re not the only excellent reduction you can find this year. Here are some of the best Black Friday Bluetooth earbud deals I’ll recommend she pick up.

Where to find the best Black Friday earbuds deals

There are so many good earbuds out there and losing a nice pair has allowed me and my partner some room to think outside of the box. Battery life, volume, price – there are better choices out there depending on what you are looking for.

JBL Tune Buds | $99.95 $49.95 at Amazon Something about losing an expensive bit of tech makes you want to shop cheap the next time. Luckily, at just $49.95, the JBL Tune Buds punch above their weight with noise-canceling features, up to 48 hours of battery life, and a unique look. It helps that this is the lowest price we’ve seen them at. Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | $49.99 at Target

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 $189 at Amazon Despite our trepidation at buying yet another pair of Apple AirPods, it is hard to ignore the quality of the Pros. All-day battery life, active noise canceling, seamless pairing, and more all come together to make an excellent pair of headphones – made even better by a 24% discount. Price Check: $189.99 at Best Buy | $189.99 at Target