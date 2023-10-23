Generative AI is the fad that simply won’t go away, and beyond real-world uses in generating content for businesses, tools like ChatGPT can also be quite funny, and we might just have found the best example yet.

iOS developer Steve Moser asked ChatGPT to roast Apple’s leadership, bringing with it some absolutely brilliant barbs. All in jest of course.

It looks like Moser used an old image to prompt the response because it still shows Angela Ahrendts as Apple’s SVP of retail, even though she departed the company in 2019. Hilariously, ChatGPT-4 actually declined to help with the prompt the first time around, and only delivered after being advised that it was just some “lighthearted” fun and that it was viewing a painting, rather than real people.

ChatGPT roasts Apple leadership. pic.twitter.com/k6QtRn1jRLOctober 23, 2023 See more

Executive roast

The LLM said “remember, this is all in jest” before showing absolutely no mercy to the magnificent seven.

Here are the roasts:

Craig Federighi: That hair looks like it’s been designed in Cupertino and manufactured in a wind tunnel - if you think hard enough this is technically a compliment.

Eddy Cue: Always ready for a surprise keynote feature. “And one more thing… my eyebrows!” - Eddy Cue did not deserve this, “one more thing” was a nice touch though.

Luca Maestri: The kind of guy who’d use a spreadsheet to track his smile frequency - ChatGPT not hesitating in reaching for the “accountants are boring” trope.

Dan Riccio: Rocking the “I Just invented a new gadget but forgot where I put it” expression. - Maybe now we know who left that iPhone 4 in a bar all those years ago.

Philip W. Schiller: Looks like he’s auditioning for the next superhero role: Captain Marketing! - Admittedly, a much snappier title than Senior Vice President Worldwide Marketing.

Jeff Williams: The smile says “friendly neighbor”, but the eyes say “I know the secrets of the next iPhone”. - Sounds like the tag line for a very tame horror movie.

Angela Ahrendts: She’s got that “Retail? I thought this was the line for the runway!” look. Again, assuming they mean a catwalk, this actually sounds like a compliment.

The curve of generative AI remains impressive and has clearly come a long way since we asked Bing to imagine WWDC 2023 as a wrestling event. Apple is considered to be quite behind when it comes to generative AI and large language models like ChatGPT. A recent report revealed Apple was caught “flat-footed” by the explosion of these tools and is now spending millions of dollars a day to try and catch up.

Most recently, it has been reported that Apple plans to use AI in tools like Siri and the Messages app, as well as Xcode, Apple Music, Pages, and Keynote. If you don’t want to wait for that, there’s already a way to replace Siri with ChatGPT on your iPhone instead.