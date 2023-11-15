The 8-day-old M3 iMac is already discounted for Black Friday but only for four days

The extremely fast and pretty M3 iMac just launched last week and with it comes a new chip, capable of handling productivity apps and games easily. If your machine is starting to get a little old or you haven’t yet made the upgrade the Apple’s own Silicon chips, now is the perfect time with a $100 discount over at B&H Photo.

Given they just launched last week, we can’t imagine Black Friday offering any better deals on them at $1,199 from November 24, and they are only at this reduced price until November 19th so you better get on this deal fast. Unfortunately, this price is only on the Silver version of the home computer so you may be holding out a while to get that pretty pink one.

$100 off already

M3 iMac (24” in Silver) | $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Coming with 8GB of unified RAM, 256GB of SSD Storage, and a 24-inch 4480 x 2520 Retina Display, the M3 iMac not only looks great but performs even better. It also comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 1080p Facetime HD camera, and a three-mic array.

Laptop deals: Dell | Best Buy | Walmart | Lenovo | HP | Newegg | Amazon

Not only is the M3 iMac excellent when it comes to productivity apps and media watching, due to its nice screen and unified RAM but the M3 chip is also great for gaming. Hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading help make running games smoother and better.

If you aren’t into gaming, the M3 iMac is up to 2x faster than the M1 version, with Safari and Excel performing 30% faster, and games loading with up to 50% better frame rate. As well as this, you can play back up to 12 streams of 4K video when editing, and Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premier Pro perform up to 2x faster. All of this combines to make one of the very best computers out there right now.