Trading in your iPhone? There's never been a better time to do it than right now

If you've been looking to pick up a new iPhone 14, then it looks like Apple has just the ticket. As part of Apple's Spring Trade-in offers, the amount you can save off a new iPhone 14 has risen, making grabbing a new iPhone a little more affordable. You can trade-in online and in store, and get up to $600 off your new handset. We'll go over specific iPhone trade-in values in a moment.

The iPhone 14 family is now getting bedded into the market after their release last September, so it's nice to see some savings from Apple itself. Especially if you're after something more expensive, like the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Not sure of the difference between the three handsets? We put the iPhone 14 vs 14 Pro vs Pro Max so that you can see which is going to work best for you.

Why trade in at Apple?

Apple gives several assurances when you trade in through its program. The biggest is a security promise – while we all try to remove all the data from an old iPhone, sometimes we forget, or manage to leave a little data intact. Apple ensures your old iPhone is completely wiped, so there's no chance your data ends up with someone else. Apple also does its best to ensure that your old iPhone gets a second life through its refurbishment program, which assesses all iPhones it receives, and overhauls them to sell. If you're interested, we go into more detail about Apple trade-ins, and what you need to know.

Beyond the Apple trade-in, you can also trade in for up to $800 off a new iPhone 14 with your carrier, directly from the Apple store. Apple will let you know if there's a plan you're eligible for when you trade in, so it's well worth checking while you're there.

The following iPhone devices have had their trade-in prices raised:

There have also been increases on the iPad and Mac lines, so if you're looking for a new Apple device this Spring, it seems like now is the time to head to an Apple store. Apple's trade-in prices tend to be pretty competitive, but it's always worth shopping around to make sure you're getting the best iPhone 14 Pro deal. Head over to the Apple trade-in website (opens in new tab) to get a better idea of iPhone trade-ins.