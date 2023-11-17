Two M3 MacBook Pro models are already discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sale — but I've found a great alternative

A full week ahead of Black Friday, the Amazon Black Friday event has now started, and that means discounts on a swathe of Apple products including its brand-new M3 MacBook Pro. In the early going, we’ve spotted two deals on Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro range that are certainly worthy of your attention. If you want to save even more money, however, I’ve found the perfect alternative.

Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro range is not even two weeks old and was only released on November 7. That means you’re about to make a saving of $200 on a brand new MacBook Pro if you play your cards right.

If you didn’t know, Apple’s M3 is the latest and greatest Apple silicon outing, featuring vastly improved performance and efficiency cores over the M1 and even M2 chips. It also has a potent new GPU that can deliver hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, mesh shading, and dynamic caching for the smart allocation of computing resources. These are without doubt the best MacBooks that Apple has ever created, so let's take a look at these savings.

MacBook Pro M3 14-inch | $1599 $1449 at Amazon This is a $150 saving on the new base-model MacBook Pro, which is a fantastic new M3-powered machine with a 120Hz display and ProMotion technology. You'll also get an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 512GB of storage.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch | $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon This is a $200 saving on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 18GB of Unified Memory, as well as a 512GB SSD.

The M3 deal is the best one going on the internet right now, but if you don’t need a 16-inch display, there’s an equally enticing saving to be had over at B&H Photo. If you take the 14-inch model, which is more portable but has the same 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, you can save $200 on a 1TB model, down to $2,199 from $2,399.

MacBook Pro M3 14-inch | $200 off at B&H Photo If you want 1TB of storage, and don't mind a smaller, more portable laptop, then this M3 Pro model from B&H Photo is only $2,199 when the coupon is applied. It features the same 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU.

If you want an M3 Pro chip, the choice here is a $100 saving between the two screen sizes and two storage configurations. For me, I’d say that expanding your capacity with SSDs or external storage makes the 1TB option less important. Once you pick a screen size, however, you’re stuck with it. The question then is how portable you want your laptop to be and how much screen real estate you need. The choice is yours, but make it fast as neither deal is likely to last for long.