What to expect from today's Apple iPhone 15 launch event

Now, after months of waiting, the next major Apple Event is only a few hours away. Although it is the last major event of the year, it is also the biggest one with the launch of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, this is not all we are due to see. The introduction of USB-C charging ports means a change-up in Apple's lineup of devices, and we'll most likely see new Apple Watches, too.

If you are looking forward to the event and want to find out what's coming up, here's everything we know about it so far.

iPhone 15

With the Dynamic Island feature from last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max, an A16 chip, and a 48MP camera, the iPhone 15 looks like it's shaping up to be a very impressive offering from Apple. Perhaps one of the biggest changes, though, is the introduction of USB-C charging. This could mean a quicker charge and potentially faster transfer times.

We are expecting a 6.1-inch screen for the standard iPhone 15 and a 6.7-inch screen for the iPhone 15 Plus, with a price point starting at $849.99.

iPhone 15 Pro

Expected to cost over $1000, the iPhone 15 Pro will attempt to justify that price with the brand-new A17 processor. This means the Pro could be significantly faster than last year's iPhone 14 Pro model. With rumors of a titanium frame, it could be a lot more durable and lighter this year, too.

As well as all of this, we are expecting to see the introduction of the Action Button, doing away with the mute switch on the Pro and Pro Max models. This will serve multiple functions and will change purpose depending on the app.

We also expect this year's screen to be similar to last year's, with a 120Hz Super Retina XDR Display. The Pro is due to see lots of small changes, serving as a stopgap between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It should be a very similar size to the standard model with some of the features of the bigger one.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The cream of the crop — the iPhone 15 Pro Max is due to come in at around $1,299-1,399. This substantial price comes with some substantial upgrades like a more curved design, thinner bezels, 8GB of RAM, and that beefy A17 chip.

One of the most interesting rumors is the introduction of a Periscope camera exclusively in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This allows for a vastly improved zoom without having to increase the size of the lens.

Apple Watch Series 9

It's no secret that the Apple Watch Series 8 was a minor upgrade, but the Apple Watch Series 9 seems set to change things. A new processor is currently predicted to arrive in the latest set of Apple Watches, but we won't be getting a redesign this year. As well as this, we are due to see a new band type and may even finally receive a pink watch band.

We've also seen rumors of a non-invasive blood glucose monitor and Touch ID, though these seem less likely this year.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The most premium Apple Watch model out there, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently expected to launch around the $799 mark. We are expecting a more durable frame, a brand-new chip, an improved heart rate sensor, and new case colors.

Aesthetically, it will likely remain very similar to the previous watch but will have better and more accurate hardware.

USB-C AirPods Pro

The AirPods line is due to receive a USB-C charging port during the next Apple Event, though we only anticipate the AirPods Pro 2 to get the new port for now. As the year goes on, we should see more adapting to this change.

Apple tends to discontinue older models as new ones come out, so they could use the introduction of USB-C to get rid of some of their older models. This is the only hardware change planned to arrive with AirPods at the event.

