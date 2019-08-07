The App Store is seeing a strong rebound revenue-wise for the month of July and that is in large part due to a resurgence in China. According to a research note by Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty (via AppleInsider), growth in China pushed revenue growth by 19% in the month of July.

Revenue slightly dipped in June, which Morgan Stanley attributed to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. However, revenue picked back up by 19% in July thanks to 21% growth year-to-year in China. Morgan Stanley now attributes the June slow down to a dip in gaming licenses.

The 21% revenue growth in China is particularly impressive considering the previous month only offered 1% growth. Alongside China, the U.S. and Taiwan also contributed to the robust July month for the App Store.

Moving forward, the App Store should continue a health pace as a mobile games continue to thrive.