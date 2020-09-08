What you need to know
- Apple just announced a September 15 event.
- We're expecting Apple Watches, iPads, and more.
- The invitation included a cool AR element and Joz showed it off in a tweet.
Apple today announced a new event that will take place next week, Tuesday September 15. That's going to be a big day and Apple's announcement was suitably impressive – not least the inclusion of an augmented reality element. We've all seen it by now. But have you seen it in front of the Steve Jobs Theater?
You have now. And you have Apple VP of Marketing, Geg Joswiak, to thank.
See you in 7 days! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zDXneII5di— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 8, 2020
If you weren't already pumped, you probably are now!
Apple isn't saying what the event will see it announce, but we aren't expecting iPhones. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman agrees, saying that this event is all about iPads and Apple Watches. The name of the event "Time Flies" matches that belief, too.
I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020
Now all we need to do is wait!
Apple's September event stream outs Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of launch
Apple has its YouTube channel ready to stream next week's event. And it just outed Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of time.
Fortnite's iOS ban is costing Epic Games $26 million a month
Estimates suggest that Epic Games is losing up to $26 million every month in revenue whilst Fortnite remains banned from the App Store, revealing just how costly its spat with Apple could be.
Apple picks up a new patent for an under-display Touch ID sensor
The return of Touch ID might be in the offing if a new patent for an under-display sensor is any indication.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.