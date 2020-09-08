Apple today announced a new event that will take place next week, Tuesday September 15. That's going to be a big day and Apple's announcement was suitably impressive – not least the inclusion of an augmented reality element. We've all seen it by now. But have you seen it in front of the Steve Jobs Theater?

You have now. And you have Apple VP of Marketing, Geg Joswiak, to thank.

If you weren't already pumped, you probably are now!

Apple isn't saying what the event will see it announce, but we aren't expecting iPhones. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman agrees, saying that this event is all about iPads and Apple Watches. The name of the event "Time Flies" matches that belief, too.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020

Now all we need to do is wait!